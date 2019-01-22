Sask. man hunts record mule deer near Arm River

A Saskatchewan man has harvested a non-typical mule deer with the highest Henry Kelsey score since the 1920s.

Dennis Bennett killed the animal on Oct.1 during a bow hunt. It was measured six days later by official Henry Kelsey measurers and scored 293 6/8.

A news release on the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation's website says the deer is a new provincial record, surpassing a score of 290 from hunter Nelson Clark in the 1920s.

The non-typical mule deer breaks a record which had been standing since the 1920s. (Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation)

It's also a Pope and Young record, which requires a drying period of 60 days, at 291 1/8. It's the largest non-typical mule deer by 16 and 2/8 inches, breaking a record set in 1987 by hunter Kenneth Plank.

""Bennett's Non-Typical Mule Deer entry now joins Milo Hanson's Buck (White-tailed Deer) as another recognized world record harvested from Saskatchewan," said Warren Howse, SWF Henry Kelsey Chair, in a press release.

"It is indicative of the quality of wildlife resources we cherish here in our province."

Bennett had been hunting the deer when he shot it from 37 yards from a steep angle while it was on a hill, causing the deer to drop and roll 50 metres downhill.