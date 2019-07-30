Sask. man flying high after building plane from scratch

When Vic Zubot walks around his SkyBolt plane, he feels proud. This wasn't something he bought or traded, but a plane he built from scratch that is now certified to fly.

Looking at it now, Zubot said it's unbelievable.

"I can't believe I built it, actually. But now I know I can do it," he said. "It's freedom."

Zubot said he went with a blue colour scheme for his plane because it is his favourite colour and white is the perfect backdrop. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Zubot's love for aviation goes back more than 60 years.

"When I was about five-years-old, I was crazy about airplanes," he said. "I decided when I was about probably 15 or 16, I was gonna build an airplane someday."

Zubot saved up for his pilot's licence and got it when he was 31. Then at 37, he decided it was time to make a plane from scratch. He bought the plans for the SkyBolt model and got to work. He used a saw to create the wing ribs and then a custom rig. Slowly, the plane came together.

The letters on Zubot's homemade plane stand for Gulf November Victor Zulu. The last two are for his initials. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

When he started, Zubot — who now lives in Disley, Sask. — thought it would take maybe six years. But there were a few moves and other life factors that delayed the project, and it "only took 28," he said with a laugh.

"From the beginning it was a little more difficult because we didn't have the internet. And once we got the internet it made it much easier to do research and locate parts and supplies," he said.

Zubot keeps his homemade plane in Disley, Sask. 'The building is very rewarding. You feel like you've done something at the end of the day.' (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The whole process took about 12,000 hours of labour and research, and around $100,000 for the parts.

'Pretty brave' to not use a kit

Zubot's way of building the plane from scratch isn't the norm in Saskatchewan. Usually people build kit planes and work with others. And when people need help, members of the Experimental Aircraft Association step up.

The EAA Section 154 is in southern Saskatchewan and composed of 45 people who either are in the process of building their own kit planes, have in the past, or just want to help.

Ron Wood, the chapter president, said a project like Zubot's is very daunting.

"You have to be pretty brave to take on a project like that," Wood said.

Ron Wood, left, is the chapter president of the Experimental Aircraft Association and a friend of Zubot's. The two worked together on Zubot's plane. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Typically with kit planes, it takes around 600 hours, Wood said — a far cry from Zubot's 12,000 hours of labour and research. But Wood enjoys the process and the people he meets, he said.

"If you have the interest and the money. It's a great hobby," he said.

A typical kit plane can be around $60,000 for the kit and another $30,000 for the engine, Wood said. But the association was there to help Zubot and anyone else.

"If you're doing a plane project and you get hung up on something while you've got a community you can go to and get answers from," he said. "It's just a matter of picking up the phone."

The painting was one of the tougher aspects of the plane, Zubot said. 'I hate painting. Painting is very tedious. It's so easy to make a mistake when you're doing it and then it's hard to fix,' he said. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

There were challenges during the building process, Zubot said, including the engine mount. He couldn't find an engine mount that fit so he had to build one himself. As well, he had to learn how to weld to be able to create the body of the plane.

The paperwork was also very time consuming. Zubot had a weight and balance form, fuel flow test, and many more before receiving the certificate allowing it to fly.

"They say when the weight of paperwork equals the weight of the airplane then you're ready to fly," Zubot said with a laugh. "That was pretty close to being true."

Picture passenger to ride in front seat

On his first flight there will be someone special alongside.

Franz Koeing was Zubot's fishing and hunting partner. The two knew each other for about 40 years before Koeing passed away a few years ago. Zubot spread Koeing's ashes from the air over their favourite spots.

Franz Koeing was Zubot's hunting partner before he passed away a few years ago. Now a photograph of Koeing will be in the front seat for Zubot's inaugural flight. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"His picture is going to be in the front seat of the airplane on my first flight," Zubot said. "He always wanted me to finish the airplane and fly in it, so he'll be on the first flight."

"He was pushing me to get to get it finished so he could fly in it before he passed away and it didn't happen," Zubot said. "So the best I can do is take his picture with me."