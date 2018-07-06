Skip to Main Content
Sask. man gets 10 years for crash that killed 3 Edmonton women

A Saskatchewan man who pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal negligence causing death for a crash that killed three Edmonton women has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Stucka's sentence also includes a 10-year driving ban.

Brandon Christopher Stucka, 27, drove a stolen truck in the wrong lane of Highway 16 for three kilometres before crashing into a minivan last September. (RCMP)

A judge at Battleford's Court of Queen's Bench handed down the sentence to Brandon Stucka on Friday.

The sentence also includes a 10-year driving ban.

Court heard that Stucka, who is 27, drove a stolen truck in the wrong lane of Highway 16 for three kilometres before crashing into a minivan last September.

Eva Tumbay, Jeannette Wright and Glorious David died in the collision.

Janet Wright Gaye, who was also in the van, was injured.

