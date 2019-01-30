Sask. man frustrated by 'completely unfair' application process to bring parents to Canada

Guillaume Pruvot wants to bring his parents from France to Canada — but he will have to wait at least another year because of what he calls an "unfair" application process.

At noon ET on Monday, he and thousands of others tried to file an online application to sponsor a family member through the federal government's 2019 Parent and Grandparent Program.

In just 11 minutes, all 27,000 application spots were filled.

It was the first time the federal government used the "first-come, first-served" online method for the applications.

"I was in front of my computer, waiting and refreshing the page every every two seconds. And the document never opened for me. I didn't get a chance to do anything," Pruvot said.

"I feel like like it's completely unfair. I feel like it is just an insult to our intelligence. It's a joke," Pruvot said.

Pruvot is a Canadian citizen and said he finds it hard to believe 27,000 applications could have been completed and processed so quickly.

"It's impossible to have done this process in two minutes."

A cohort of moderately intelligent 12-year-olds could come up with a better system. - Raj Sharma, immigration lawyer

Pruvot said the previous system — a lottery system — was better, and he preferred to at least have the opportunity to put his application in.

Designing a fair system is the responsibility of the federal government, he said.

His parents, who Pruvot said are able to work and could contribute to society in Regina, are disappointed.

"We all just want to be reunited. It is as simple as that. I want to see my parents seeing their granddaughter and grandson growing up here," he said.

Pruvot acknowledges immigration is complicated, but said those who made the new system are "out of their mind."

Process a 'train wreck': immigration lawyer

Raj Sharma, a Calgary-based immigration lawyer, called the first-come, first-served system "akin to a Black Friday door crasher sale."

Sharma said he personally expressed concerns during a round table on immigration with Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen.

"This is a train wreck that you could see a mile away. A cohort of moderately intelligent 12-year-olds could come up with a better system than what we saw."

Immigration lawyer Raj Sharma says the application process was a 'train wreck.' (Submitted by Raj Sharma)

Sharma said his clients were frustrated by the previous lottery system, but he said they feel worse because they were not even able to apply on Monday.

"You have frustrated individuals because they've never actually had a shot at being selected. And I think that that led, or is leading, to sort of anger on top of frustration," Sharma said.

Mathieu Genest, spokesman for Immigration Minister Hussen, said the department's initial analysis indicates that there were no technical glitches.

"We understand that those who were not able to make a submission are disappointed. We can confirm over 100,000 individuals attempted to access the interest to sponsor form," he said.

This year, 27,000 were allowed to sign the "interest to sponsor" form online, accounting for duplication and errors. Eligible sponsors must provide proof of status and financial eligibility.

The previous lottery process itself replaced another "first-in" system that involved physical, rather than online, forms.

That system was unpopular because it led to a "mad rush" every January, with people lining up at the doors of the processing centre overnight or paying place-holders in the queue to deliver applications prepared by consultants or lawyers.