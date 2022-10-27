Man dies in crash on Sask. highway that had 'zero' visibility because of controlled burn: RCMP

The driver of a half-ton truck is dead after a crash involving three semi-trucks on a stretch of road that was shrouded by smoke Wednesday morning.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the source of the smoke was a controlled burn in the area.

"The smoke was very thick in the air, leaving zero visibility on the roads," said an RCMP spokesperson.

Police were first alerted to the hazardous conditions on Highway 16 between the communities of Marshall and Lashburn, Sask., just before 6 a.m. CST.

Officers arrived to find three semi-trucks and a half-ton had been involved in a crash, RCMP say.

The 63-year-old driver of the half-ton was declared dead by EMS. His family has been notified and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered an autopsy.

An occupant of one of the semis was transported to hospital for treatment and then released.

The RCMP spokesperson said police are investigating all the factors that led to the crash, including visibility and weather.

Police closed that area of Highway 16 in both directions for about 12 hours. It reopened Wednesday evening.