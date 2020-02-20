'I couldn't believe it': Sask. skater breaks world record for speed skating
Previous record-holder Ted-Jan Bloemen won silver in last weekend's event, cheered for winner
A Moose Jaw man has broken the 10,000 metre speed skating world record this past weekend.
Graeme Fish completed a run of just 12 minutes and 33 seconds at the World Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"It was unbelievable," Fish said. "I couldn't believe it."
The world record was previously held by Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen in 2015 with 12 minutes and 36 seconds. Bloemen placed second in the race where Fish broke the record.
"[Bloemen] was actually cheering me on and it was awesome," Fish said. "Between us Canadians I think everyone on our team kind of supports and cheers for each other and it's something that a lot of other countries don't really do."
Road to world record
Fish said he was confident that he could break the world record but the thought wasn't on his mind before the run started.
"I was just thinking of a couple of cues that I could use to skate well and when my coach did say 'world record' it did kind of motivate me," Fish said. "I didn't panic or rush into things or I didn't think about the world record, I just kinda kept doing what I was doing."
Fish said he started his speed skating journey when he was only three.
"I was in the learn to skate program, then when I was five I started racing." Fish said, but he didn't think he would be this good this quickly into his career.
"It's unbelievable, that's for sure."
Fish said he is now training for the World Cup Final which takes place in two weeks.
"Everyone who skates wants to make the Olympics at some point and I'm really close to making it," Fish said. "But it's still two years away so I still have to focus up on next year and do well then."
