Sask. man arrested in Regina on numerous charges including attempted murder of police officer

A 27-year-old Saskatchewan man is facing numerous charges including attempted murder due to an investigation into a series of criminal incidents.

The man, who has no fixed address, was initially arrested on outstanding warrants in Regina on Oct. 23.

On that day, the Regina Police Service was notified by the RCMP of an armed robbery that had just occurred east of the city. The suspect stole a white Ford Taurus and was heading into Regina.

At about 9 p.m. Regina police located a vehicle matching that description and kept it under observation in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood in Regina.

During the surveillance, police allege that the suspect shot at a plainclothes police officer in an unmarked vehicle while both vehicles were in motion.

Police say the officer was not physically injured.

Other officers were able to keep the suspect vehicle in sight until using a spike belt to deflate the vehicle's tires and stop it near the intersection of Broad Street and Victoria Avenue.

Police say the suspect was then arrested and taken to hospital for minor injuries sustained in the arrest. He remained in hospital for a health matter unrelated to his contact with police.

A loaded firearm was recovered from inside the stolen vehicle.

Regina police say an investigation into these incidents and the recent activities of the suspect led to his arrest on Nov. 3 and numerous charges including attempted murder.