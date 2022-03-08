Sask. man, 60, now charged with 11 counts of sexual assault

RCMP and Saskatoon police say a man previously facing multiple sexual assault charges is now facing even more.

Sixty-year-old Cecil Wolfe was first charged with one count last September, then several more survivors came forward.

As of Monday, RCMP have laid a total of seven charges, and Saskatoon police have laid another four.

Police allege Wolfe claimed he was working as a traditional healer or medicine man when his victims encountered him.

Police says investigators believe there may be additional victims from over the past 20 years in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas.

Police encourage anyone who may be impacted to come forward.

Wolfe's next court appearance will be March 9 at 9:30 a.m. in Saskatoon Provincial Court.