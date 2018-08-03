Road work ahead? Long-weekend travellers reminded to drive carefully
The province is urging people to be cautious out on the roads this upcoming long weekend.
People more likely to get injured or die in collisions on long weekends, Joe Hargrave says
The provincial government has released a public service announcement reminding people to be cautious out on the roads if they're travelling for the long weekend.
Construction is taking place on major Saskatchewan highways, such as Highways 11 and 16.
"Long weekends are busy times on our highways, with an increased risk of being injured or killed in a vehicle collision," Minister responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a press release.
"So we'd like to remind everyone to take care out there."
Check the Highway Hotline for updates and maybe take a peep at this too.
Some of the highway construction work includes surfacing on:
- Highway 6 near Dafoe and Raymore.
- Highway 8 near Redvers.
- Highway 11 south of Saskatoon and Dundurn.
- Highway 11 near Chamberlain.
- Highway 13 near Weyburn.
- Highway 16 near Saskatoon.
- Highway 36 near Willow Bunch.
- Highway 47 north of Melville.
- Highway 165 southwest of La Ronge.
- Highway 312 near Wakaw.