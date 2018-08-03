Road work ahead? Long-weekend travellers reminded to drive carefully

The provincial government has released a public service announcement reminding people to be cautious out on the roads if they're travelling for the long weekend.

Construction is taking place on major Saskatchewan highways, such as Highways 11 and 16.

"Long weekends are busy times on our highways, with an increased risk of being injured or killed in a vehicle collision," Minister responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave said in a press release.

"So we'd like to remind everyone to take care out there."

Check the Highway Hotline for updates and maybe take a peep at this too.

Some of the highway construction work includes surfacing on: