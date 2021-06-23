Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan·New

Sask. Liberal Party starts process of finding new leader

Leader will be elected in October

Candidates for the leadership position must be a member of the Saskatchewan Liberal Party in good standing. (Melinda Nagy/Shutterstock)

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party (SLP) is starting the process of finding a new permanent leader. 

Robert Rudachyk is the SLP's outgoing interim leader, a position he's held since Sept. 2020.

Candidates for the leadership position must be a member of the party in good standing, and nominations must be accompanied by 25 member signatures and a refundable fee. 

The deadline for candidate nominations is Aug. 24. 

 

The election to find a new leader will take place by a direct majority vote of party members at the leadership convention on Oct. 16.

