Sask. Liberal Party starts process of finding new leader

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party (SLP) is starting the process of finding a new permanent leader.

Robert Rudachyk is the SLP's outgoing interim leader, a position he's held since Sept. 2020.

Candidates for the leadership position must be a member of the party in good standing, and nominations must be accompanied by 25 member signatures and a refundable fee.

The deadline for candidate nominations is Aug. 24.

We already have at least one individual who's seriously interested in running for leader. However, to encourage more people to run, the executive has extended the deadline for leadership candidate applications by one month, from July 24 to August 24.

The election to find a new leader will take place by a direct majority vote of party members at the leadership convention on Oct. 16.