Premier Moe and Opp. Leader Meili's 3-hour debate part of heated week in Sask. assembly

The Saskatchewan legislative assembly was the scene of some emotionally-charged debates and discussions this week, highlighted by a final three-hour back and forth between the premier and Opposition leader.

The spring sitting has just two weeks left and over the past few days, both the government and opposition have accused each other of attacks and name-calling.

Heated final debate

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe and Opposition Leader Ryan Meili spent three hours trading shots during the annual Premier's estimates.

Meili will be stepping down as NDP leader following the spring sitting.

Moe was complimentary in his opening remarks.

"I thank this leader — I truly do — for, you know, his service as the Leader of the Opposition," Moe said.

It did not take long for the knives to sharpen.

"This particular leader promised to do politics differently, just like the last one, and then he did everything exactly the same as they've always done it. And they've gotten the same result time and time again," Moe said.

Moe said the NDP under Meili had offered "tired politics, smear tactics and personal attacks."

Meili responded in kind.

"There was a moment there when you thought you were going to see the premier be a class act. You thought you were going to see him extend that olive branch and thank someone for their service. That didn't last very long."

Meili said Moe made choices that have "hurt Saskatchewan people."

"His time is done. He just doesn't know it yet," Meili said.

"I'd sacrifice my political career to try to save people's lives. Scott Moe has sacrificed people's lives to save his political career."

Meili then told a story about discovering a man overdosing in Regina on Monday night and performing first-aid before paramedics arrived to provide a Naloxone shot and oxygen.

Moe told reporters on Wednesday he was "thankful for the leader of the Opposition for his role in essentially saving an individual's life and thankful folks that did come had access to Naloxone kits."

During the three-hour debate, Moe and Meili took turns accusing each other of being bad at their job and a poor choice to run the government.

Meili said Moe's choices related to the pandemic cost people their lives.

Moe said the Opposition has resorted to the "same old attacks" and "name-calling."

Meili was warned by the deputy speaker for not referring to Moe by his proper title, while Moe referred to Meili as the "outgoing leader" 10 times.

After both had got their final shots off and Meili said his thank-yous to staff, Moe choked up during his closing remarks.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank my family. Tough year in our house and we're finding our way. We don't serve alone in this assembly. You only serve here with the support of your family and I am most thankful for mine."

Questions about abortion access

The U.S. Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn the ruling that legalized abortion was raised by the Opposition in the legislature.

On Tuesday, Opposition MLA Nicole Sarauer asked the premier how many in his caucus support a woman's right to abortion services.

Minister for the Status of Women Laura Ross responded.

"This is a very important issue, should not be made to be a divisive partisan politics. There's no place for that here. Our government follows the law," Ross said.

During the ensuing exchanges, Ross said she took offence to getting heckled and called it "bullying."

Independent MLA Nadine Wilson shouted across to her former colleagues that they were "bullying." The interruptions forced the Speaker to call for order.

Ross later told reporters she was pro-choice.

Sarauer resumed her line of questioning to the premier Wednesday, asking him to affirm the government's commitment to abortion rights in Saskatchewan and questioning the government's commitment to increasing access.

Moe, like Ross, said the government will be following the law and that any U.S. decision has "no impact on women's reproductive rights" in Saskatchewan.

Ross took subsequent questions regarding access to abortions and said the Opposition was trying to create a wedge issue.

"The Opposition needs to stop scaring women into thinking they won't be able to access service," Ross said.

Following question period, Moe said he is "pro-life."

"In saying that, I'm very respectful of others that may have a different position than me. I would also say that with respect to my position or any other caucus position that has no bearing on the government's policy or the law in the nation of Canada."

When asked about concerns about access to abortion services for women living outside Regina and Saskatoon, Moe suggested those with concerns should reach out to their health-care provider or the Ministry of Health.

Sarauer said women worried about being able to access abortion services would not want to reach out to government and called the suggestion "offensive."