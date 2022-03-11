Ukraine, Evraz, gas prices in spotlight at Sask. legislature

The Russian invasion in Ukraine took centre stage this week at the Saskatchewan legislature, both visually and during the discussions inside and outside of the assembly.

On Monday, the legislature passed a motion to support Ukraine and sent a letter to the Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors to Canada.

"We unequivocally condemn this unprovoked and illegal invasion. Democracy and freedom are under attack and it is our hope that the whole world will stand up to Russia and say no," the letter said in part.

A Ukrainian flag flies outside the legislative building and on Monday, smaller flags sat on the desks of MLAs inside the chamber.

Push for Ukrainian refugees

Opposition Leader Ryan Meili and Premier Scott Moe found rare common ground, agreeing the province should do what it can to support Ukraine and its people, including welcoming as many refugees as the federal government will allocate.

An estimated two million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the war began and the Saskatchewan government is looking to potentially welcome thousands.

"Our door is open," said Minister of Immigration Jeremy Harrison on Monday.

Refugee resettlement is a federal decision, but Harrison said he and his counterpart in Ottawa have had positive conversations about the request.

According to the government, 13 per cent of people in Saskatchewan have Ukrainian roots.

Premier Scott Moe said the province of Saskatchewan is looking to welcoming as many Ukrainian refugees as the province is allocated by Ottawa. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

Meili agreed with the government's approach and said it differs from the reaction then-Premier Brad Wall had in 2015 when Syrian refugees were fleeing war.

"As a people and a government, Saskatchewan will do its part for those fleeing war and tyranny for safe asylum," Wall said in September 2015.

Two months later, Wall asked the federal government to suspend its plan to bring 25,000 refugees to Canada by the end of 2015.

"I understand that the overwhelming majority of refugees are fleeing violence and bloodshed and pose no threat to anyone," Wall wrote in a November 2015 letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "However, if even a small number of individuals who wish to do harm to our country are able to enter Canada as a result of a rushed refugee resettlement process, the results could be devastating."

Wall's letter drew criticism and a protest at the legislature. He said his concern was not about refugees but the timeline of the federal government.

"I applaud the message today. There is a stark contrast with what Brad Wall had to say, and with statements actually tried to reduce the amount of Syrians that could come here and find safe haven," Meili said Thursday.

Gas price debate

Another result of the conflict in Ukraine is an increase in commodity prices, most notably seen at the gas pumps.

On Monday, Opposition finance critic Trent Wotherspoon called for a relief program for Saskatchewan consumers faced with higher gas prices.

Alberta introduced a plan to pause collection of provincial fuel tax, beginning April 1 and staying in place while crude oil prices remain over $90 US a barrel.

On Thursday, in response to questions about gas price relief, Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said "we do not freelance the budget before the budget."

The provincial budget will be released on Wednesday, March 23 and is likely at the printers already.

Harpauer said the Opposition was asking for the equivalent of a provincial CERB program.

Wotherspoon brought up Alberta's plan and Harpauer suggested the federal government could help by pausing the increase in the carbon price on April 1.

Opposition finance critic Trent Wotherspoon has asked the government to provide relief to consumers for rising gas prices. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Government Insurance said it was giving customers a $100 rebate for every vehicle they have registered with the auto insurer.

The money is coming from the Auto Fund's Rate Stabilization Reserve and every customer who registers a vehicle pays into the fund.

Evraz uncertainty

News regarding Evraz shareholder and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich evolved throughout the week, culminating in sanctions announced by the Canadian government on Friday morning.

Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea Football Club in the United Kingdom, also holds a 28 per cent stake in Evraz.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government has been mindful, but remains confident there will be no impact on the 1,700 people who work for Evraz in Regina.

"The sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs like Abramovich are directed at them so that they cannot profit or benefit from economic activities in Canada — or the hard work of Canadians working in companies that they have investments in," Trudeau said in Warsaw, Poland, before boarding a flight home.

Trudeau and Premier Scott Moe share the opinion that the sanctions facing Abramovich, first in the U.K. where Evraz International is headquartered and now in Canada, will not impact Regina steelworkers.

On Friday, Moe said in response to Canadian sanctions, "our government has been in contact with the federal government to ensure there are no local impacts to operations or employment at the Evraz Regina site."

"We have been assured these sanctions will not negatively impact the mill, and we will continue to engage with the federal government to ensure that continues to be the case."

On Thursday, Meili called for the transfer of Evraz North America ownership from its Russian shareholders.

"The oligarchs must no longer own this crucial, strategic Canadian resource, they must stop sending profits made through the efforts of Regina workers to support Vladimir Putin's illegal war in Ukraine," Meili wrote in a statement.

Russian ownership of Evraz steel in Regina has been a major topic of discussion this week at the Saskatchewan legislature. (Cory Herperger/CBC)

Evraz has steel operations in Russia.

When Britain introduced sanctions, it said Evraz was or is involved in assisting Russia in destabilising Ukraine, including "potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks."

When asked about Canadian steel being used by the Russian military, Moe said Thursday that was not the case.

"The operations in Regina do provide North American steel for just that — steel fabrication — as well as pipelines for our energy industry," Moe said.

Moe said Evraz North America and its international operations were separate, although he said a discussion around profits from operations in Canada was important.

Evraz said in a statement that it does not consider Abramovich to have effective control of the company, with him having no right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the board.