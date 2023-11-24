Protest and shutdown at legislature prompts accusations and security changes

For 40 minutes on Monday, the Saskatchewan legislature saw something that had not happened in recent memory, as dozens of protesters in the public galleries shut down the debate and security intervened.

The activists came to the legislature Monday afternoon to holding a rally outside, before entering the building for question period.

The group signaled to the media in a news release that they planned to rally and "flood the legislature." They said they wanted Premier Scott Moe to call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, and for the province to end its support of Israel.

The protesters began to shout "ceasefire now" a few minutes into question period. When they would not come to order, Speaker Randy Weekes ordered the sitting suspended due to "grave disorder."

Security entered the public galleries to escort visitors and protesters out. Upon leaving, many continued to chant and shout in halls and entrance.

One protester placed a Palestinian flag over a flagpole flying the Israeli flag. Moe's government has flown the flag inside the rotunda of the building since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. Moe said Tuesday the flag would remain until the lighting on the menorah later this year.

The Saskatchewan government also pledged $100,000 in emergency aid to Israel on Oct. 10.

After leaving the building on Monday, protesters told CBC that seeing the Israel flag was upsetting.

"When we were walking out, when we were chanting ceasefire, the Israel flag in the middle, how is that not provocative? If you want to, say, have peaceful protests and remain neutral, then you practise the same thing that you preach to us," said Tayyaba Farooq.

"How are we supposed to walk in there and not feel provoked and not feel like there's already a bias as we're walking in there? Or not feel like our voices are already shut down before we even raise a voice when we walk into that?"

On Thursday, Moe asked Beck about a meeting NDP headquarters on Nov. 14 involving Beck, other Opposition caucus members and a group later involved in the protest. Moe accused the Opposition of playing a role in the disruption.

On Nov. 15, Opposition Leader Carla Beck called for the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Beck denied the NDP did anything other than listen to the group's concerns. She said she had also met recently with members of the Jewish community.

On Tuesday, Moe said Hamas broke the ceasefire with its attack on Oct. 7. He has not called for a ceasefire and said he continues to support Israel's right to "defend itself."

Accusations against Opposition and pending investigation

In question period on Tuesday, Moe claimed an NDP MLA played a role in causing the disturbance in the assembly on Monday.

Moe did not mention any member specifically in his question, but was referring to Saskatoon University MLA Jennifer Bowes.

"Is the leader of the Opposition defending the extremist members in their caucus?" Moe asked.

On Monday, after Speaker Randy Weekes ordered MLAs to leave the house, Bowes stood at her desk while the protesters chanted.

Moe and government house leader Jeremy Harrison both called on Beck to punish Bowes.

"What we saw here yesterday was an attack on democracy orchestrated by that member and at least one more member on that side, who organized, who colluded with, and who participated, and who high-fived at the end of it," Harrison said.

"This house was shut down for the first time in the history of this assembly. We had to shut this chamber down because of grave disorder."

After question period, Beck told reporters Bowes and the NDP played "no role" in the disruption.

Moe pointed to Bowes using the term "genocide" in a statement before the debate on Monday as a reason for labelling her an "extremist." He said Bowes sharing information about the protest on social media amounted to evidence of her involvement.

Moe went further calling the NDP a "gathering of extremist individuals."

Beck said she did not agree with Bowes using the term genocide and has not used it herself.

"I don't think any of us are in a position to make that determination."

Sask. legislature interrupted by protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza Duration 2:35 Featured Video Monday's session in the Saskatchewan legislature was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bowes told reporters that a constituent of hers attended the protest.

"I encouraged him to show up. I thought it was very good that people took so much time to drive here, to take time off work, to pull their children from school to participate in their democracy in this place. I think that's healthy and I think that's a wonderful thing and certainly I did encourage him to attend."

Bowes denied she had anything to do with the disturbance that led to question period shutting down.

"I think everyone here knows the protest, the demonstration yesterday, was peaceful. To my knowledge, there was nothing that happened that was threatening or violent. And I think it is a legitimate expression of people's concern and anger."

Bowes said she stood to show her support.

"I stood with them in solidarity and I stand by that. I think that they were expressing a great deal of hurt and anger. I will always stand with the people of this province when they are coming here to exercise their democratic rights."

Government deputy house leader Lori Carr accused Bowes of making a lewd gesture in the house on Tuesday.

"The gesture that I've been told I'm being accused of being made is something that certainly I did not do," Bowes told reporters.

On Wednesday, Speaker Randy Weekes ruled that Bowes needed to apologize after he reviewed the tape.

This Isreali flag was put up in the Saskatchewan Legislature Building after Oct. 7. Some time Monday, someone draped a banner with the Palestine flag onto the flagpole. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Weekes also asked Harrison to apologize after the Opposition house leader Nicole Sarauer accused him of making remarks impugning Bowes. Harrison withdrew and apologized.

The saga continued as Harrison put forward a motion to have a government committee investigate the origin of the protest.

Harrison said "the disruption and occupation of the legislative assembly" prevented members from exercising their duties.

He also lamented a school group having to be led out a side exit by security.

He claimed that Bowes and the Opposition caucus "aided and abetted the protest."

In response, Sarauer said Opposition members greeted the group, helped them obtain passes for the gallery, and provided overflow seating in their caucus room, but that "Opposition members had no advanced knowledge of any plans to disrupt proceedings."

Speaker Randy Weekes said the bar to decide whether the Opposition and Bowes were involved is "high." He asked Harrison to remove the paragraph in the motion that said Bowes and the Opposition caucus "aided and abetted" the protest.

Sarauer disputed the term "occupation" being used.

"Nobody stormed the floor and no one was arrested."

Government members voted in favour of the motion while the Opposition voted against it. The motion was carried and the incident will be referred to the government committee.

Protest prompts security changes

Monday's protest has resulted in some changes for guests who wish to watch question period next week.

The head of the Legislative District Security Unit (LDSU), Dani Herman, made the changes. They came into effect on Tuesday and will stay in place until Nov. 30.

They include a maximum of 20 people in the gallery at one time, and requiring guests to register 72 hours in advance and provide their name and address.

Herman said she will decide next Thursday if the changes will remain in place until the end of the sitting on Dec. 7.

One of the issues Herman identified was clearing the large crowd from the building and returning guests' identification to them. Guests receive a visitor pass in exchange for their identification to watch proceedings.

"That was a huge part of the challenge. People were leaving the building, but obviously they wanted to get their identifications back and that took some time and we were dealing with nearly 200 people in the front foyer. So it was it was challenging."

Herman said having her staff clear the galleries due to the disorder was a first and said that team showed professionalism by having the protesters leave safely.

The LDSU was created through Bill 70 in 2022. It moved security under the umbrella of the Ministry of Corrections and Policing and away from the previous practice of security falling under the responsibility of the Speaker's office.

Herman said she told the minister about her changes, so he was informed.