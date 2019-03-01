Budget and pending election loom with spring sitting for Sask. Legislature set to start Monday

The spring sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature begins Monday afternoon, the last session before an expected Oct. 26 provincial election.

While the budget always highlights the 10-week spring sitting, voting day casts a large shadow this year.

"The two big stories are the budget, which the Sask. Party has promised will be balanced, and will of course set them up for the election," said Jim Farney, the head of the University of Regina's politics and international studies department.

"It will be a very political session, more than a policy one."

The budget will be released on March 18, and less than a week later the Supreme Court of Canada will hear Saskatchewan's argument against the federal government's carbon tax.

The session will have the Saskatchewan Party government and NDP Opposition "jockeying" for the fall election, Farney said, and people should expect a "more partisan" session given that an election is looming.

"It's also a contentious time in Saskatchewan politics. We've got Indigenous protests and blockades across the country, we've got the [lockout] at the [Co-op] refinery and we've got the [Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation] negotiations, which are pretty fraught," Farney said.

"That's going to bleed over into the session as well​​​​​."

He said he does not expect policies to make a big splash, based on the existing bills awaiting passage.

"We haven't had a real politics of issues in Saskatchewan for the last few years. It's been kind of about personalities and about more minor things here and there. If that's the type of session that we have, that's the type of election we'll have as well."

Early election call?

Speaking to reporters last Monday, Premier Scott Moe was non-committal about sticking to the Oct. 26 election date and said that being premier gives him the last word on whether an election will be called before then.

"I'll consult with the premier," Moe said jokingly.

On Friday, Moe cited "economic unrest" caused by blockades in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and COVID-19, otherwise known as the Coronavirus, as reasons why he may call an election early.

In Saskatchewan, the electoral period is a minimum of 27 days to a maximum of 34 days.

"Four years [since the last election] for us would be up sometime here this spring," Moe said on Monday. "But as I say, that Oct. 26 is the date that we're preparing for."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he is focused on Oct. 26, 2020 as the provincial election date but said he can choose to move the election up if he wishes. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

On Friday, NDP Leader Ryan Meili said he will "be ready to go" if Moe decides to call an early election.

"It's never too early for us to get rid of Sask. Party. They've shown us all of the ways they are unfit for the job. Scott Moe has shown us he's unfit for this job. It's time for us to make that change."

Meili said the NDP has heard "clear information" the Saskatchewan Party is prepping for an early election.

NDP 'need to grow': Farney

The two main parties have a 46-13 disparity in seat count (with two seats in the 61-seat legislature vacant), and also have a disparity in nominated candidates for the 2020 election.

The Saskatchewan Party has 55 of 61 candidates nominated, while the NDP has 28 of 61 candidates selected.

Farney said the NDP will "need to grow" to achieve success this fall.

"They don't have much of a chance in rural Saskatchewan, but they've got lots of opportunities for growth in the cities and to hold on to the seats they have in the north. So that's the electoral goal for them."

NDP Leader Ryan Meili said his party has heard "clear information" the Saskatchewan Party is prepping for an early election. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Farney said the NDP has issues they can raise including education, mental health, development in Regina's Wascana Park and the Global Transportation Hub.

"The NDP needs to take all of that and convert it into a narrative of 'you need to vote for us because we're better and we have a plan to move forward,'" Farney said.