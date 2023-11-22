Sask. legislative security changes rules for public gallery visitors following protest

The service that provides security for the Saskatchewan Legislative Building has changed the rules for guests inside the public gallery following a protest that shut down the debate on Monday afternoon.

Dozens of people calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas filled the gallery benches to watch question period on Monday. A few minutes in, the crowd began chanting "ceasefire now." They were asked to stop by Speaker Randy Weekes, but continued.

MLAs left the house floor while the galleries were cleared by security.

Guests are not allowed to speak, clap, or use cellphones while watching proceedings.

The house resumed after a 40-minute delay, but the clock for question period expired.

Following the incident, the Legislative District Security Unit (LDSU) has implemented "temporary mitigation measures to aid in preventing future disruptions within the Legislature."

They include:

Access to the public gallery is limited to 20 people at one time with the exception of pre-scheduled tours, subject to approval by LDSU's director.

Everyone must pre-register for access at least 72 hours in advance. This includes providing names and addresses for everyone.

No "walk-in" traffic will be permitted into the galleries without permission from the LDSU director.

The LDSU said the changes took effect on Tuesday and will remain in place until at least Nov. 30. The fall sitting concludes on Dec. 7.

Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Paul Merriman spoke to reporters about the changes on Wednesday afternoon. The LDSU falls under Merriman's ministry.

"We want to make sure the assembly is open, but we want to make sure it is safe for individuals. What we saw on Monday was a massive disruption. Some of the recommendations that came from the LDSU in response to that, and I am supportive of the moves."

Merriman said the director of the LDSU brought forward the changes, not the government.

The provincial government passed Bill 70 in May 2022, moving building security from the responsibility of the speaker to the government ministry.

"I thought they did an absolutely amazing job. I've been around the building and thanked each one of them individually. I don't think we would have had the same response a year or two ago," Merriman said of security's reaction to Monday's protest

Merriman said the LDSU escorted people out and was able to de-escalate the situation.

"We want to make sure what happens on Monday does not happen again."

Merriman said he was especially concerned for school groups in the gallery that were escorted out a side door.

A crowd, with many members chanting 'ceasefire now,' leaves the Saskatchewan legislature following the suspension of question period on Monday. (Adam Bent/CBC)

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe called the protest "unprecedented activity shutting down this assembly for the first time in history to my awareness."

Opposition MLA Meara Conway said Wednesday the NDP has concerns the government is restricting access to people the building and asking for personal details. She said this is why the NDP opposed Bill 70.

"This is place they should be able to come to to voice their concerns. They should always do it in a peaceful way."

Committee to look into protest

On Tuesday, the Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison made a motion regarding what the government says was the Opposition's role in the protest.

Harrison said "the disruption and occupation of the legislative assembly" prevented members from exercising their duties.

He claimed that Saskatoon University MLA Jennifer Bowes and the Opposition caucus "aided and abetted the protest." Harrison asked that the matter go to the standing committee on privileges for a full investigation.

Bowes shared a flyer for the protest on social media. On Tuesday, she told reporters she encouraged a constituent to come to Regina for the rally. She also stood in the assembly as the protesters chanted before leaving after other MLAs.

She denied playing a role in what ultimately shut down the proceedings.

In response, Opposition house leader Nicole Sarauer said Opposition members greeted the group, helped them obtain passes for the gallery and provided overflow seating in their caucus room, but that "Opposition members had no advanced knowledge of any plans to disrupt proceedings."

Sarauer said the disruption was to the detriment of the Opposition, because it lost time to ask questions.

Speaker Randy Weekes said the bar to decide whether the Opposition and Bowes were involved is "high." He asked Harrison to remove the paragraph in the motion which said Bowes and the Opposition caucus "aided and abetted" the protest.

Sarauer disputed the term "occupation" being used.

"Nobody stormed the floor and no one was arrested."

Sarauer said the slowest process was for those who visited and protested having to wait to have their identification returned at the front desk.

"This does not sound like much of an occupation to me."

When asked by reporters about using the term "occupation," Harrison said the more appropriate term was that the house was disrupted due to a grounds of "grave disorder." That is the language used in the official minutes stating why the debate was suspended.

The government members voted in favour of the amended motion and the Opposition voted against it.

Following question period, Harrison said he would like to see the committee have the investigation conducted by an independent officer of the legislature.

He said the committee would meet as soon as possible.