Opposition wants 'unprecedented' bill overhauling security at Sask. legislative building pulled

Saskatchewan's Opposition is calling a bill that would overhaul legislative building security unprecedented and is vowing to fight its passage.

If passed, Bill 70 — titled An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly Act 2007 — would change the way the building has been protected by replacing the security team overseen by the sergeant-at-arms. It would remove most of the sergeant's responsibilities, instead tasking a new security head and new team.

"We are not aware of any security concerns that would have necessitated this bill," said NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer.

The bill, which came into the assembly Tuesday under House leader Jeremy Harrison's name and was introduced by Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell, indicates a director of legislative security would be appointed by the corrections minister.

Currently, the sergeant-at-arms reports to the Speaker, operating independently of the political parties.

The bill defines the legislative district to mean all areas in and around the Saskatchewan Legislative Building except for the chamber, which is defined in the act as a "legislative precinct."

The bill would continue to allow the sergeant-at-arms the responsibility of security within the legislative chamber or precinct but not the rest of the building or its grounds.

Sarauer said the issue of building security is bipartisan and should have been discussed at the Board of Internal Economy — a committee of members from government and the Official Opposition.

"It's coming out of left field, from our perspective," Sarauer said. "This is unprecedented for us, to have legislation on building security come forward in a partisan way."

NDP justice critic Nicole Sarauer says the government should have discussed any proposed changes to revamp building security with Opposition. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Sarauer said the Opposition has "no concerns" about how security has been handled inside or outside the building.

"If we didn't think that this building was safe, I wouldn't have brought my three-week-old in here last spring. I've got members on my side who bring their babies in here almost weekly."

She said the Opposition has "no knowledge of any sort of unprecedented security concern. If there is one that the government isn't telling us about, then shame on them."

If there were specific threats, those should have been shared with all staff working in the building after being assessed by the sergeant-at-arms, she said.

"And if there isn't one and they're using that as an excuse to make the security in this building partisan and answerable to government rather than the independent branch of the speaker like it is right now, [that] is absolutely abhorrent."

Security needs to remain independent, as it has been for three decades, she said.

She encouraged government MLAs to think about the bill, calling it offensive to those responsible for security in and outside the building.

"This bill should not be going forward. There is an appropriate avenue for having discussions about security in this building, and it's not by tabling legislation without consent from the Opposition."

Minister defends bill

Tell, who spoke to media shortly after the bill was read for the first time, said it was necessary given escalating demonstrations and protests that have happened on the grounds.

The current security members "have done an admirable job over the last number of years," she said, but "things have changed and we have to change with it."

"If we believed that the security was adequate for today's environment, we wouldn't be making a change," said Tell, a former Regina police officer.

The minister did not elaborate on how the current team of security officers, all former police officers, were not providing adequate security for the building.

When asked by reporters more than once to cite a specific threat or threats, Tell declined to give any details.

"We believe we need a more structured security service for this building and the grounds outside," she said.

When asked what the structure would look like and who the government would hire, Tell said it was "early days."

She insisted the new security director would not answer to her or any other minister.

On Oct. 27, the government cancelled outdoor ceremonies before its throne speech. A group stood in front of the building protesting COVID-19 policies, holding signs with anti-vaccination messages.

At the time, the province said the outdoor portions of planned ceremonies with the premier and lieutenant-governor were cancelled "in light of recent threats and on the advice of security officials."

On Tuesday, Tell said the throne speech threats were not the reason for the bill, which "was decided before that."

In June 2020, Premier Scott Moe received a security detail of RCMP officers.

The government said the detail was in line with what some other provincial premiers have and was determined to be necessary after "an evaluation of ongoing risks."

CBC has asked the government to provide the costs of Moe's security detail over the past 16 months.

"The provision is a part of the government's Provincial Policing Services Agreement between the Ministry of Corrections and Policing and the RCMP," said government press secretary Julie Leggott.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, no further details will be provided."