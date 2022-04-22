Ejections, resignation mark busy and boisterous final days of Sask. legislature's spring sitting

The final days of Saskatchewan's spring legislative sitting provided drama that overshadowed the events of the previous nine weeks.

The last two days of the sitting included a rare double ejection of MLAs from the chamber and an emotional goodbye from Opposition leader Ryan Meili.

The length of the spring sitting can sometimes wear on elected members and tempers can flare in the dying days, but the amount of emotion and anger shown over the last few days was unusual.

The week began with the government's last-minute introduction of an amendment to allow drinking in public places on Monday.

Because they waited until the last week, the government needed the unanimous support of the House to fast-track the bill.

Despite support from Saskatoon's mayor and council, the Opposition NDP declined to support it, citing a need to consult with municipalities and police agencies affected.

"We're not in favour of consent without consultation," said NDP critic for liquor and gaming Nicole Sarauer.

The bill will be reintroduced in the fall and debated next spring. The Saskatchewan Party government can pass it a year from now without Opposition approval.

Tuesday: Suicide prevention

A major theme of this sitting was the government's plan to address mental health, addictions and suicide prevention.

Doyle Vermette, the NDP's critic for mental health and addictions, asked the government to provide a suicide prevention strategy at the end of question period on 22 different occasions.

On Tuesday, he introduced a trio of families who lost loved ones to suicide. Vermette asked the government to support his pitch for an all-party committee to address mental health and addictions.

The government declined the request, pointing to its Pillars for Life plan suicide prevention strategy, which Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley indicated has a planning and oversight committee.

"It is the appropriate avenue. It is experts in this field, those that are currently involved in the programs and initiatives currently available in this province," Hindley said.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili, far left, and NDP MLA Doyle Vermette, second from left, were joined at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Tuesday by families who lost loved ones to suicide. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Following the debate, the families expressed disappointment in the government's decision to decline Vermette's offer, and said their offers to help had been ignored by the minister and other government members.

Vermette told the media on Wednesday that the government's committee was a "best-kept secret," because this week was the first he had heard of it.

Wednesday: Security bill passes

Bill 70 — which will overhaul security in and around the legislative building — was one of the significant points of frustration from the Opposition over the past several weeks.

Its passage came to a quiet conclusion on Wednesday.

The Opposition has criticized the legislation for being unnecessary and a partisan attempt to revamp security inside and outside the legislative building.

It was introduced last fall and will change the way security is structured for the first time in three decades.

The sergeant-at-arms — who in past has been the chief security officer charged with the overall security of the legislative building — will now only be responsible for security inside the chamber.

A security director appointed by the government will be in charge of at least 10 armed and uniformed officers who will handle security in the remainder of the building and its grounds.

Public Safety Minister Christine Tell has repeatedly defended the need for the changes, saying "the world is changing" and the previous security structure was not reactive enough to threats.

Sarauer, who is the Opposition's critic for policing, said the government has not provided examples of security failures. She fears the new security force will be used to crack down on legitimate protests.

Both Tell and Premier Scott Moe insist legal protests will not be affected.

Tell said despite the bill's passage, the changes are not expected until the fall.

Pair of MLAs expelled

Bill 70's royal assent was overshadowed Wednesday by two MLAs being asked to leave the chamber roughly one hour apart.

It's rare in Saskatchewan for an MLA to be removed from the assembly.

The last such incident happened in 2017.

After question period, as has been the case for a few weeks, Vermette rose to ask Hindley about the government's suicide strategy.

Vermette's frustration and anger were clear in his voice as he read names of families affected by suicide.

Facing Moe and Hindley, Vermette said, "They wanted the premier to stand. Why didn't you just tell them you didn't care about them?"

He continued, "And the minister — why didn't you just tell the truth that you don't give a shit about anyone?"

After a few moments, Speaker Randy Weekes said, "This is a very sensitive topic. Yes, I heard the words. Let's move on."

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Everett Hindley has defended the government's suicide prevention strategy, to the frustration of Opposition MLA Doyle Vermette. (Matt Duguid/CBC)

While initially allowing Vermette to remain in the chamber, after about 50 minutes and the passage of bills, Weekes asked Vermette to apologize for suggesting that Hindley was not telling the truth and the use of the word "shit."

"I'm sorry, Mr. Speaker. I cannot," Vermette said.

He was asked to leave.

His dismissal from the house came almost an hour after Independent MLA Nadine Wilson was forced to leave.

Weekes said Wilson, who was heckling from her seat, used unparliamentary language that required an apology.

Wilson was asked three times to apologize. When she refused, she was escorted out.

Thursday: Meili announces departure

MLAs returned to a much calmer chamber on Thursday as outgoing NDP Leader Ryan Meili announced he would be stepping down as MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin.

Meili's departure will drop the NDP to 11 seats in the house. The government has six months from his final day to hold a byelection.

"It is time for me to move on and do other things," Meili said Thursday.

"I'm so grateful to have been the leader of the NDP, the leader of the Opposition. To be a doctor leading during a pandemic has been the challenge and opportunity of a lifetime."

His successor as party leader will be chosen next month.

Looking ahead is also what the premier was doing on Thursday.

Throughout the sitting, the Opposition raised the issue of inflation's impact on the cost of living.

The government announced a plan to increase the minimum wage over the next three years, reaching $15 by 2024.

But Moe's government resisted Opposition calls to provide relief for rising fuel costs.

Premier Scott Moe, left, and Meili had their final debate on Thursday. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Asked what the government would do with increasing non-renewable resource revenues, Moe said there are three options: cut into the deficit, contribute money to a sovereign wealth fund or provide a direct payment to the people.

"If we find ourselves in a surplus position, certainly we're going to make some decisions," he told reporters.

The decision would not come just 40 days after a budget that projected a $463-million deficit, he said, but in the next few months, when the financial picture becomes clearer.

The government has pointed to an expectation that the province's economy will rebound due to that increasing revenue and $14 billion in private investment.

Moe said Thursday he was proud of the government's budget commitments toward mental health and addictions.

The government has a "very solid course charted" in terms of recruitment and retention of doctors and nurses, as well as plans to reduce surgical wait times, he said.