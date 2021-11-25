Bill to overhaul Sask. legislature security poised to pass

The Saskatchewan government will soon pass Bill 70, which will overhaul security in and around the legislative building.

The current security structure in which the sergeant-at-arms oversees security and is appointed by and answerable to the Speaker has been in place for more than 37 years.

The opposition proposed an amendment to the bill, which would continue to have the Speaker appoint the head of security and for that person to report to the Speaker.

It has raised concerns that the new security team would be "partisan."

"We want the security in this building and the people of Saskatchewan want the security of this building to remain, as it has been for over 30 years, which is independent of government interference," said Opposition Justice Critic Nicole Sarauer.

The Minister of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Christine Tell said Monday the government is not interested in changing the bill.

Bill 70 will see a security director appointed by the government, leaving the sergeant in charge of security and safety inside only the assembly.

The director will hire 10 officers who will be uniformed and armed.

The current structure has the sergeant in charge of a team of four plainclothes security officers and is responsible for safety in and around the building.

"The purpose of Bill 70 is to enhance the security of the legislative building and surrounding area," Tell said during committee on Monday night.

She said any claims that the security service would be partisan as "false" and "misinformation."

Tell said the officers would fall under her ministry, like highway patrol and corrections officers.

Sergeant-at-arms resigned in Feb.

Tell and Premier Scott Moe have defended the bill since it was introduced in the fall. Tell has said repeatedly "the world has changed" and so must the security in the building.

Both have insisted the bill is not about clamping down on protests.

"I'm a very strong proponent of safe legal protest that people have a right to do it. People do not have a right without accountability to commit any criminal offences," Tell said Monday.

Tell said in December that the current security team led by then Sgt. Terry Quinn was not proactive in responding to threats but did not provide examples.

Quinn stepped down in February and was replaced by Sean Darling.

"What we have talked about is a security unit that will actually be proactive receiving information but not waiting until something happens and then light their hair on fire. Don't want to do that," Tell told reporters Monday.

"The time for making plans is before something happens and I don't want to wait."

"I want to be able to say that we've done as much as we possibly can. If something were to happen. Government is responsible, not the NDP."

She mentioned the protest which occurred on the steps of the legislature before the throne speech on Oct. 27.

A large crowd prompted security to cancel the outdoor ceremonies according to government House Leader Jeremy Harrison "for the safety of all involved."

Tell said Monday that the event did not prompt the bill which was introduced less than one month later.

"It isn't about one thing. All of us were privy to what occurred out here on throne speech day. That is one thing in a bigger piece."

Opposition questions need for new force

Sarauer said the opposition has not seen evidence of the sergeant and his team failing to do their jobs.

"What on earth would this new security force be able to do that the sergeant at arms and his team didn't do?" Sarauer said.

She said the opposition welcomes a conversation about security but thought the process was flawed as it was not discussed at the all-party Board of Internal Economy.

"We have never been opposed or blocked any attempts to enhance security in this building. And if the desire was to have more members of a security force here in the building, we would've been happy to work at the Board of Internal Economy table to make sure that the money was there to have that occur."

A protest of COVID-19 mandates on Oct. 27 prompted the cancellation of outdoor throne speech ceremonies. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Sarauer expressed concerns the government is using bill to control security in and around the building.

"This is the people's building. It has always been the people's building. It needs to always continue to be the people's building," Sarauer said.

"I have brought my children into this building. If there are security issues that they are not sharing and they haven't been sharing with us, to be clear. That's a serious problem."

In December, Patrick Shaw, who spent 20 years as the sergeant-at-arms in Saskatchewan, said the changes were not needed.

"I personally don't see what is to be gained by changing it," Patrick Shaw told Stefani Langenegger, the host of CBC's The Morning Edition.

"I think it's very, very important that there's an independent body there that serves all parties in the non-partisan way," Shaw said.

Government spending $1.9M toward new security team

Tell said Monday that the five community safety officers that patrol Wascana Centre will remain.

In April, those officers were moved from the Provincial Capital Commission to the newly created Provincial Protective Services under the umbrella of the Ministry of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety.

The government has budgeted more than $1.9 million for the new security team:

$684,000 in salaries of 11 members.

$843,000 in operating funding.

$440,00 for accommodations and possible tenant improvements.

Tell said the new security force will be provincial government employees and not a private security company.

She was not sure when the new security team would operational but offered that it could be in place "late fall" of 2022.

Tell did not provide clarity on how the new security team will impact commissionaires who work in the building.

Bill 70 debated Mon, Tues. in committee

The bill was debated in committee for four hours on Monday night and again on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Sarauer asked for the cost of legislative security at the moment as it is under the Speaker's jurisdiction.

"Once this legislation passes that will be one of the first priorities that we look at," said Deputy Minister of Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Dale Larsen.

Sarauer asked who the government consulted with before the bill was introduced. Tell said there was no consultation.

Tell pointed to "increased threats", "heightened political rhetoric" and threats against government officials elected and unelected.

Christine Tell, the minister of corrections and policing for Saskatchewan, said security at the legislature needs to be revamped because "the world is changing." (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Independent MLA Nadine Wilson was able to ask questions during the committee as well.

"We don't need to turn this building into a fortress. We don't need bodyguards. We need unity," Wilson said.

Larsen said if mistakes are made in hiring, those individuals would be held accountable under the public complaints commission.

Tell said the staff will be "well-trained" and said the security service will be "much more comprehensive" than the existing one.