Saskatchewan's next provincial election is less than 600 days away, but the start of the 2023 spring legislative sitting saw the parties laying the groundwork for future platforms and attacks.

Opposition Leader Carla Beck spent the first few days of question period this week focusing on the government's economic record.

What followed was a defence by Premier Scott Moe and his cabinet.

The two sides argued over economic indicators, each accusing the other of being bad for the province's economy and fudging the stats to suit their argument.

The question of who Saskatchewan people feel can steer the province's economy may be central to the election in October 2024.

Evidence of pre-campaign campaigning can also be found in the parties' respective tag lines.

All week in the house, governing Saskatchewan Party MLAs and cabinet ministers were echoing the government's slogan of "growth that works for everyone."

On Monday, in response to a question from Opposition Leader Carla Beck calling the government's economic record the "worst in the country," Premier Scott Moe responded by saying the province was facing challenges.

"There are challenges that we are facing here in this province, challenges that we are facing across the nation, inflationary challenges among the highest of those."

Moe said the province's population is growing at "the fastest pace in a century" and the overall population is the highest it has ever been.

Beck used an oft-repeated phrase from the NDP caucus, referring to the government as "tired and out-of-touch,"

"What the people of this province don't need are more empty tag lines. What they need are more jobs and bigger paycheques," she said.

"More jobs and bigger paycheques" is the new slogan of choice for Beck and the NDP.

Opposition NDP Leader Carla Beck speaks to the media ahead of the start of the spring sitting. The party recently launched the slogan "More jobs. Bigger paycheques." (Adam Bent/CBC)

Not to be outdone, Moe's response included the government's catchphrase.

"Most certainly this government is going to continue to focus on growth that works for everyone."

Get used to hearing, "growth that works for everyone."

It was first used in the fall throne speech, and on Tuesday during question period and the subsequent debate it was uttered eight times: five by government and three times by the Opposition. The following two days, there were seven more mentions.

Sides argue over job growth and GDP

Fighting over economic statistics and indicators is nothing new in the assembly.

A question about jobs can quickly turn into both sides flinging selective numbers to make their points.

For example, Beck and the NDP have used job creation rates from 2018 to 2023, which show Saskatchewan trailing all provinces.

Beck and the NDP use January 2018 as a marker because it is the month Moe took over as party leader and premier.

Meanwhile, on Friday the government held an announcement in Saskatoon to discuss the most recent labour force statistics, highlighting 9,400 new jobs when compared to February 2022.

"Saskatchewan has now seen 23 months of continuous year-over-year job growth across many of our economic sectors, with thousands of new jobs created every month," said Minister Jeremy Harrison.

Premier Scott Moe discussing the government's fall throne speech which launched the phrase "Growth that works for everyone." (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Another economic indicator the two parties use is GDP.

The Opposition points to Saskatchewan finishing last in GDP growth among provinces between Jan. 2018 and Dec. 2021.

In question period on Tuesday, Moe said two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and one year of "generational drought" put the province in a difficult financial position.

"GDP in the ag industry was down some 38 per cent. Had agriculture remained at zero per cent in 2021, the GDP of the province would have increased 3 per cent."

Moe then quoted a report from the Royal Bank of Canada which forecasted Saskatchewan to have the strongest GDP growth of all provinces in 2023 at six per cent.

The two sides will get the chance to see how their respective strategies are working thanks to two byelections within the next six months. Regina Coronation Park and Lumsden-Morse have seat vacancies with the recent resignations of Saskatchewan Party MLAs Mark Docherty and Lyle Stewart.

Speaker rules 'alternative facts' unparliamentary

The battle over which statistics and indicators are relevant turned into a language battle within the assembly. On Tuesday, Harrison said the Opposition's economic claims were "alternative facts" and "a fake news" narrative.

Opposition House Leader Nicole Sarauer raised a point of order, claiming Harrison's use of the phrases was unparliamentary.

On Wednesday, Speaker Randy Weekes ruled, "that the Government House Leader did in fact use inflammatory and provocative language."

Harrison withdrew and apologized for the remarks.

Opposition MLA Trent Wotherspoon was also asked to withdraw and apologize for saying the government, "actually ripped off nuns," referring to a Global Transportation Hub land deal.

Wotherspoon also withdrew and apologized.

Later, in question period, Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer responded to an Opposition question by saying, "I'm not even going to address the alternative facts that that member used in her preamble."

Sarauer raised a point of order.

On Thursday, the speaker ruled the phrasing unparliamentary.

"Terms such as 'alternative facts,' 'fake news,' 'misinformation,' and 'misrepresenting' are now used in political speech and are widely recognized as labels that insinuate misrepresentation of the truth," Weekes said.

Listen | The Morning Edition political panel discusses the opening week of the spring sitting