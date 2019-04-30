Sask. passes enhanced civil forfeiture law

The Saskatchewan government has passed legislation expanding the scope of what it can seize.

The province said assets acquired as a proceed of crime or objects used to commit a crime can be seized.

The updated Seizure of Criminal Property Act allows the province to seize property it believes was part of an unlawful activity, such as a vehicle used to deal drugs or a property where a marijuana grow-operation was located.

The province said the expansion of the law allows it to seize property in cases involving:

Property that was previously subject to a community safety order under The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act.

Vehicles owned by people with a history of impaired driving suspensions.

Gang or terrorist activity involving prohibited and restricted firearms.

Matters involving sexual offences, including sexual offences with child victims.

"These changes are designed to help combat serious crimes that threaten the safety of our communities," Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

The new law will go into effect next month.

"Forfeited property is used to fund victims' programming, policing initiatives, and other programs that promote community safety," Tell said.

Criticism of civil forfeiture laws

Derek From, a lawyer from the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), said the Saskatchewan Government's expansion of this law is "problematic."

"These laws, including Saskatchewan laws, they basically overturn some of the great historic rights that we as Canadians hold," From said.

The phrase "civil forfeiture laws" might make some people tune out or assume it's something that only involves criminals but Derek From pays close attention to them and says you should too. From is a lawyer with the Canadian Constitution Foundation. 8:33

The province doesn't have to prove the property was part of criminal activity and does not require a conviction before seizing money or property.

The criminal process is separate from the civil forfeiture process. For example, an accused can be found not guilty or have their charges dropped but their civil forfeiture proceedings could still go ahead.

"Civil forfeiture laws allow the government to take your property from you even if you haven't committed any crime or what the laws call unlawful acts," From said.

The police receive a portion of the profits from their own policing activity. From said that creates an incentive for them to go after someone's property.

"Now we are looking at policing for profit."

Money collected through seizures in Sask.

A portion of the money generated through forfeiture is given to police and non-profit groups through grants.

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor examines the financial statements of Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund annually.

The province received $1,014,268 in the 2017-18 fiscal year in forfeitures. This was down from the 2016-17 total of $1,349,732. The province paid $2.5 million in grants to police and non-profits in 2016-17. In 2017-18, the grant total was considerably less at $111,525.

According to the Ministry of Corrections and Policing there were 12 court ordered forfeitures and 109 administrative forfeiture notices totaling $1.5 million in 2016-2017. In 2017-2018, there were 19 court order forfeitures and 122 administrative forfeiture notices totaling $882,000.

Civil forfeiture cases have gone to the Supreme Court in Canada and the United States. In some cases, plaintiffs argued property seized was not proportionate to the crime they were accused of or convicted of committing.