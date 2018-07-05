Skip to Main Content
Gas prices jump up to $1.31 in some parts of Sask.

The price of gasoline has jumped about 10 cents since yesterday in some parts of the province.

Average price of gas is $1.29/litre in Saskatoon and Regina

Gas prices are up more than eight cents per litre on average compared to last week, according to Gas Buddy. (Sharon Gerein/CBC)

If you're planning on travelling this weekend, you may have missed your chance at a cheaper tank of gas as prices jumped as high as $1.31 per litre in some areas of Saskatchewan.

The average price of gas in Saskatoon was sitting at 129.8 on Thursday morning, while it was slightly lower in Regina at 129.5, according to price aggregator Gas Buddy.

The lowest price for a litre is 113.9 at Regina Messenger on the 1600 block of Halifax Street. See more on this chart.

A chart of Saskatoon prices can be viewed here, which says the lowest gas prices can be found at the Fas Gas on Highway 5.

The average price in Regina is up nearly three cents compared to yesterday. Saskatoon's average price is up three cents on the dot, compared to yesterday, according to Gas Buddy.

Prices are up more than eight cents on average compared to last week. 

