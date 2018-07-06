There are a few thousand extra people in Saskatchewan with jobs than there were last month, according to the latest seasonally adjusted data from Statistics Canada.

There were about 8,300 people more people with jobs in June compared to May, taking unemployment down to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 last month. It is the highest increase month-to-month in six years, Statistics Canada says.

"More people were employed in construction, natural resources, and manufacturing. At the same time, employment decreased in accommodation and food services, and in agriculture," Statistics Canada said on its website about the numbers.

There were 4,300 extra people working last month compared to June 2017.

Saskatchewan is also only one of three provinces — the others being Manitoba and Ontario — to add jobs in June.