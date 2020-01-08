Threat of increased Middle East conflict 'excruciating,' say Iranian-born Sask. residents

Iranian Canadians in Saskatchewan worry about their loved ones as they watch the situation escalate between the U.S. and their home country.

"This shadow of the threat of the war which they're living under all the time that is excruciating," said Iranian-born engineer Amir Abolhassani.

He moved to Saskatoon eight years ago with his wife, but his parents are still in Iran.

He said his father tries to pretend everything is OK, but he's in constant contact with his friends who keep him updated on what's going on.

Following the targeted killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike, people all over the world have speculated about potential fallout.

On Tuesday evening, the Pentagon confirmed Iran fired "more than a dozen" missiles targeting "at least two" Iraqi military bases that host U.S. and coalition military personnel, with the attacks occurring at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET — before dawn, local time.

Iranian-born engineer Amir Abolhassani said he is frustrated with online comments equating Iranians with terrorists. He moved to Saskatoon eight years ago with his wife. His parents still live in Iran. (Submitted by Amir Abolhassani)

"This assassination has polarized people," said Abolhassani. "People who are extremely anti-government are happy about it or don't mind it. People who are not extremely anti-government, they feel humiliated, they feel bullied."

"They see that the U.S.A. can illegally kill someone, and part of the world can justify that."

White House officials have maintained the killing was legal, and say Soleimani was plotting new attacks against American troops just before his death.

Abolhassani said he is frustrated with online comments equating all Iranians with terrorists.

"When I go on Facebook and other websites, I see people who are saying 'let's bomb and wipe Iran off the map.… I don't understand how Canadians, how people can say 'let's nuke all the Muslims or Iranians,'" he said.

"It's annoying … this lack of knowledge, this lack of education, and more than that, this lack of humanity in some people that they can easily say 'let's kill 85 million people and be done with it.'"

'No idea what's going to happen to them'

Nima Alimardani, who is also originally from Iran, received his master's degree in industrial systems engineering at the University of Regina last year and is now a Canadian citizen. On his coffee break, he checks the news and is reminded that his family and friends could soon be in danger.

"Most of all it just worries me because I don't want to see another war going on in the Middle East, especially in my country," he said.

"I don't want to see people suffer because someone on the other side of the world decided to kill someone on the other side.… It's just so sad that we see someone can hold that much power to raise tension and compromise the safety of millions of people all around the world."

Alimardani moved to Canada with his parents and siblings in 2012, when he was 22. But his aunts, uncles and cousins are still in Iran.

He said his family thinks the tension will probably hurt the economy, but they are bracing for something worse.

"I don't know what's going to happen to them," said Alimardani, who spoke to CBC News prior to Tuesday's missile attacks on the Iraqi bases. "No one knows if there is going to be a war, if there is going to be a conflict."

Iranian mourners gather during the funeral processions for Gen. Qasem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman on Jan. 7. Soleimani was killed outside Baghdad airport on Jan. 3 in a drone strike ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Alimardani said he hasn't travelled to the U.S. since moving to Canada, but he's worried that one day he will have to go there for work or school, and will be detained or refused entry.

Many of his friends are international students from Iran. He said they worry that their student visas will eventually be rejected and they will get deported.

"They have put so much time and effort and resources into studying here and they had a lot of hopes when they came here," he said. "They wanted to study, they wanted to have a good life.

"But right now they have no idea what's going to happen to them."

Alimardani said people underestimate how much impact another war could have worldwide. He said the situation shows that people should be more careful who they elect to political office.

"Iranians, like other people around the world, have different political views, but when something like this happens it affects everybody," he said.