Pilot project integrates Sask. children with intensive needs into pre-kindergarten classes

Children with intensive learning needs are getting an early start at some Saskatchewan schools.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant was at St. Peter School in Regina Tuesday to visit students who are part of a pilot program launched last spring.

The Early Learning Intensive Support Pilot allows schools to open up spaces in existing pre-kindergarten classrooms for children with physical, cognitive and behavioural challenges.

"We want children to be ready when they go into kindergarten, and then of course into Grade 1, so any early foundation we can provide, especially kids with intensive needs, is pretty important," Wyant said.

The project is funded through a grant from the federal government.

In the participating classrooms, there are 18 students and three educators. (CBC News )

A combined total of ninety students have been enrolled in the program at 16 schools in Regina and 30 schools in Saskatoon.

Pre-kindergarten classes usually accommodate 16 students for every one teacher and one educational assistant. For every two students added through the pilot, one educational assistant will be added.

The program allows children with intensive needs to socialize and learn along with other three- and four-year-olds.

Leslie Young, co-ordinator of student services for Regina Catholic Schools, said there is a focus on developing motor skills and following routines and rules.

"They will have the experience and gain independence to be able to manage in a mainstream classroom," Young said. "We really try to hone in on the skills that they are lacking."

The Regina Public, Greater Saskatoon Catholic and Saskatoon Public school divisions are currently accepting applications for three- and four-year-olds who require extra support.

The funding from the Government of Canada will cover the project for the next three years. Wyant said the province intends to expand the project following the pilot.