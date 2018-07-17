Inmate advocate concerned about 'hurt feelings report' at Regina jail

An advocate for inmates was alarmed by a document that was allegedly given to a person in custody at the Regina Correctional Centre.

The form was titled the "hurt feelings report" and had what appears to be the official Ministry of Corrections and Policing identification at the top.

Blank versions of the report can be downloaded from sites on the internet and modified.

Sherri Maier said an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre mailed her this form because they thought she might raise concerns about it. The form was reportedly given to the inmate by a jail guard. (Sherri Maier)

It's sarcastic in tone and requires information such as the "whiner's name" alongside the inmate number and living unit, as well as the "date feelings were hurt."

Sherri Maier, a legal assistant who does advocacy work for inmates, said an inmate mailed her the document more than a month ago.

"You're throwing a piece of paper at a person who gives you a complaint. It's like saying, 'oh we just don't care,'" said Maier.

She made the form public by posting it online last week.

"[The inmate] had said that they had put in a complaint, and this is what they were given [by a guard]," she said, adding the person behind the complaint was only remanded to custody at the time.

"People on remand are stuck inside jail cells for 21 hours a day, or if they're in segregation for 23 hours a day. That just builds up their anger," she said.

"They haven't had their day in court so actually they're still innocent."

Generic versions of the hurt feelings report can be found online. (Sherri Maier)

Maier said in her experience, the majority of convicted inmates don't dispute the time they are serving.

"They do realize they're there for a reason, but they just want to do their time with dignity," she said.

"They are still human beings."

Maier said she's even more concerned because of the underlying mental health issues people in jail might have, and a form like this "kind of mocks them."

"Because they're complaining doesn't mean they're cry babies. There's usually a reason why, like, the conditions in there are horrendous," she said.

Maier said she wants to see someone held accountable — or at least provide an explanation as to how this happened.

She suggested the guards should receive additional training on how to work with inmates.

"It's unprofessional," she said.

"This is not an official Ministry of Corrections and Policing document and is in no way supported by the Ministry," said a government spokesperson in an email.

The spokesperson added "Corrections and Policing takes all complaints seriously and is extremely disappointed that this document suggests otherwise."

The incident is currently under investigation.