Inmate advocate concerned about 'hurt feelings report' at Regina jail
Document poses questions such as 'did you require a "tissue" for tears?'
An advocate for inmates was alarmed by a document that was allegedly given to a person in custody at the Regina Correctional Centre.
The form was titled the "hurt feelings report" and had what appears to be the official Ministry of Corrections and Policing identification at the top.
Blank versions of the report can be downloaded from sites on the internet and modified.
It's sarcastic in tone and requires information such as the "whiner's name" alongside the inmate number and living unit, as well as the "date feelings were hurt."
Sherri Maier, a legal assistant who does advocacy work for inmates, said an inmate mailed her the document more than a month ago.
"You're throwing a piece of paper at a person who gives you a complaint. It's like saying, 'oh we just don't care,'" said Maier.
She made the form public by posting it online last week.
"[The inmate] had said that they had put in a complaint, and this is what they were given [by a guard]," she said, adding the person behind the complaint was only remanded to custody at the time.
"They haven't had their day in court so actually they're still innocent."
Maier said in her experience, the majority of convicted inmates don't dispute the time they are serving.
"They do realize they're there for a reason, but they just want to do their time with dignity," she said.
"They are still human beings."
Maier said she's even more concerned because of the underlying mental health issues people in jail might have, and a form like this "kind of mocks them."
Maier said she wants to see someone held accountable — or at least provide an explanation as to how this happened.
She suggested the guards should receive additional training on how to work with inmates.
"It's unprofessional," she said.
The spokesperson added "Corrections and Policing takes all complaints seriously and is extremely disappointed that this document suggests otherwise."
The incident is currently under investigation.