Sask. Information and Privacy Commissioner starts official investigation on eHealth cyberattack

Government officials are now stepping in to investigate the ransomware attack on eHealth Saskatchewan.

Computer systems that hold confidential patient information were attacked on Jan. 5.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Saskatchewan (IPC) stated they have started an official investigation into the matter.

The IPC said they are working closely with eHealth during the investigation to find out how the breach happened and how to avoid attacks in the future.

On Jan. 6, the CEO of eHealth, Jim Hornell, announced the attacks happened but said patient data was secure.

The IPC said the office will be investigating whether or not there was a breach of personal information or personal health information, and the scope of the possible breach.