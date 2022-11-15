Sask. Indigenous artist performing Grey Cup national anthem in 3 languages

An Indigenous recording artist from Saskatchewan is beyond excited to perform the national anthem on the CFL's biggest stage this weekend.

Teagan Littlechief, from White Bear First Nations in the southeast Saskatchewan, regularly performs at Mosaic Stadium for Roughriders games, but this Sunday will be her first time performing at the championship game.

"It was just something that I had always put in the back of my mind or put out into the universe and just said someday I want to sing there," Littlechief told Stefani Langenegger, host of CBC's The Morning Edition.

"I'm going to soak up every moment of that day."

Litllechief's rendition of the anthem at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina will be in English, French and Cree.

"I'm very happy and grateful to have the opportunity to showcase Indigenous language and culture at the Grey Cup in my home province," Littlechief said.

Littlechief believes music is a way to bring people together.

"As we continue to build a better country through reconciliation, inclusion and representation, this is a step in the right direction," Littlechief said. "It sends a message to all Canadians that we are much stronger when we are united."

Teagan Littlechief and her son Gabriel. Littlechief, of White Bear First Nations, recently won a Saskatchewan Country Music Award. (Submitted by Teagan Littlechief)

Littlechief has been practising the anthem non-stop since she found out around a month ago about the Grey Cup gig, including belting it outside her home at night.

"I practise it all the time, I'm pretty sure my boyfriend and my son are pretty sick of the anthem by now," Littlechief said.

Roughriders CEO and president Craig Reynolds said he's thrilled Littlechief was chosen.

"Hearing our national anthem in Cree on stage as big as the 109th Grey Cup will be truly special for us all," Reynold said.

"Teagan regularly impresses the Roughriders with her rendition of O Canada and we're thrilled the whole country will hear her incredible talent."

Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO, at a Grey Cup news conference. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Littlechief recently won Saskatchewan 2022 Indigenous Artist of the Year award at the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards.

Littlechief joins Jordan Davis, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Josh Ross and Canadian pop band Valley as the musical performers at the 109th Grey Cup, which kicks off Sunday at 5 p.m CST.

The CFL's championship game is sold out, with more than 33,000 spectators expected.

"The Grey Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the country every year," Littlechief said.

"Performing in front of football fans and tapping into their emotion is always amazing but I know this will be unlike anything I've experienced before."