More than half of calls to Sask. income support line went unanswered, auditor says

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor says the government needs to improve how income support clients apply for benefits after finding that 60 per cent of calls went unanswered by the ministry over a six-month period.

Provincial auditor Tara Clemett released Volume 1 of her 2023 report on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) came into effect in 2019, replacing two other programs that provide financial assistance for basic needs. In 2022-23, there were more than 17,000 people on SIS, with $261.5 million in benefits provided during that period.

Clemett said the Ministry of Social Services encourages SIS clients to apply online or over the phone, but people prefer to use the phone.

"We attempted to apply for SIS three different times over the phone and never connected with a ministry client service representative," Clemett said."Social services stats showed 64 per cent of over 250,000 calls to the ministry service centre went unanswered. Almost 50,000 of these calls are specific to SIS applications.

"People experiencing difficult circumstances in struggling to meet their basic needs require clear and accessible ways to apply for income assistance."

Clemett said social services need to improve case management.

"For 10 SIS clients we tested, we found that the ministry took between 40 and 220 days to complete the initial planning meeting with clients."

Clemett said that wait delayed clients working toward goals like finding housing or addiction counselling.

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor Tara Clemett says the Ministry of Social Services needs to analyze why some SIS clients are not paying their utilities and why some are being evicted. (Rob Kruk/CBC)

She said the ministry should also analyze causes of evictions and unpaid utilities. The audit found that more than 5,000 SIS clients had not paid SaskPower or SaskEnergy bills with a balance of more than $100 for more than 30 days. The result was $4.2 million in unpaid bills as of February 2023.

The audit found 228 SIS clients were evicted in a 10-month period, a number "a lot higher than the ministry's figures," Clemett said.

She said analyzing unpaid bills and evictions more closely will help the ministry understand root causes of issues of SIS clients and determine what changes are needed.

The audit found the ministry responds to SIS applications within five business days 90 per cent of the time, but said it does not address barriers to SIS including:

Accessibility (lack of computer access, unanswered calls).

Lack of streamlined support.

Missed appointments with ministry specialists.

Phone system not accessible enough, auditor says

Clients are able to apply for SIS online or over the phone. The ministry's service centre has 170 staff who work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The auditor's staff toured one large ministry office and one small one in scheduled and unscheduled visits.

It said computers are not readily available to clients to sign up in person.

"During our office tour in Regina, ministry staff indicated the computers are for staff only. Staff noted when individuals arrive at the offices, they direct them to a phone call into the ministry's service centre and apply for benefits over the phone," the report said.

The auditor's staff tried to call and apply for SIS three separate times. Two times the call went unanswered after waiting five minutes on the phone. All resulted in an option to have a ministry representative call back.

The auditor's staff also went to a large office and asked ministry staff about applying for SIS.

"We found staff did not sufficiently provide guidance or offer assistance associated with the SIS application process," Clemett said.

"Offering SIS clients with an appropriate balance of reliable and service-oriented supports provides them with the resources needed to improve their lives by reducing poverty, and promoting their progression to self-sufficiency."

Minister says government 'making improvements'

Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky released a statement on Tuesday. He accepted the six recommendations made by the auditor.

"We are already making improvements that address the provincial auditor's recommendations. For example, we are adding 10 new positions to improve call response times, and expanding the number of computers and free wi-fi in our service centres," Makowksy said.

"We are also working closely with community-based organizations to better serve clients. This includes further expanding the number of spaces to access money management and trusteeship supports as well as placing up to 10 staff in community-based organizations to support clients with complex challenges where they are."

Makowsky said he appreciated that the report highlighted how the ministry supports SIS clients.

Opposition calls for SIS to be 'scrapped'

Opposition NDP social services critic Meara Conway said the auditor's report is more evidence that SIS should be scrapped.

"Clients, landlords, social workers, anti-poverty advocates, municipalities and now the provincial auditor have all identified that this program is failing and leading to more evictions and homelessness," Conway said.

The NDP has been calling for SIS to be replaced with a different program since its inception.

"Scrap this failed program, provide livable support, bring back the direct payment for rent and utilities, and create a team made up of anti-poverty advocates, landlords, social workers and government employees to develop a real housing strategy that doesn't leave our most vulnerable out in the cold."