Sask. In Motion closed after 18 years promoting physical activity

Saskatchewan In Motion has closed its doors after 18 years of promoting physical activity for kids throughout the province.

In Motion was the flagship program of Active Saskatchewan — a network of people and organizations working together to encourage physical activity in the province. It promoted community action to get kids active.

As of March 31, the program became another pandemic casualty. It was funded through revenue from casinos, which were closed for months due.

"I've been involved as a volunteer for 18 years with this movement, with this organization and as chair of the board, [I'm] absolutely devastated," said Active Saskatchewan's volunteer president Louise Humbert.

Humbert is also a kinesiology professor at the University of Saskatchewan. She said In Motion provided information for teachers, parents and health workers.

"I think the impact has yet to be found," Humbert said. "Many people are going to start to turn to In Motion or be looking for In Motion as they return to school, return to different opportunities they may have. And In Motion isn't there."

Casino revenues in the province are put into the Community Initiatives Fund, which then funds programs like In Motion. With revenue down, the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport cut In Motion.

"We were disappointed that the government didn't value the work of In Motion enough to find other sources to fund it," Humbert said. "We were surprised that it had come to this. But we had feared all along that we may be a casualty."

Saskatchewan In Motion was cut due to a lack of revenue from casinos during the pandemic. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

In a statement, the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport said the fund continues to support other community-based programs, and that healthy growth and development of children and youth is one of its key objectives. It said ParticipACTION has a website full of physical activity resources and the province gives leadership training to groups.

Humbert said there are other great organizations in the province doing the best they can, but the gap is going to be felt.

"I've sort of gone through the grieving process, if you will. I think I've come to accept it's not coming back, which is so unfortunate," Humbert said.

She said she would like to see the government initiate discussions with the In Motion board members about the next steps. Humbert said she would like to see a plan to help people become more physically active in the province.