Hutterite colonies, agriculture company donate nearly 3,000 kg of pork and $30K to Sask. charities

Giving back to the community is a personal matter for Doug Cramer.

"We had a tragedy in our family about eight, seven years ago, and we just started working with the Kids Help Phone and just kept going from there," he said.

His company, Cramer Ag Expo and Event Management Inc., recently held its annual agriculture trade show in Swift Current, Sask., and raised about 2,700 kilograms (6,000 pounds) of pork and $30,000 for various charities around the province.

The trade show runs every year in late February with about 80 agriculture suppliers and 550 agriculture enthusiasts. There are competitions during the shows, including a pork quality-assurance competition.

For this year's competition, several Hutterite colonies in Saskatchewan donated a combined 30 hogs, all of which were processed and donated to charity afterwards.

Charity auctions are also held, with the proceeds going to various organizations in Saskatchewan.

"It's important when we're doing these community events to make sure that we're giving something back to the community," said Cramer. "It's a good feeling when you know you're making somewhat of a difference."

Souls Habour gets major pork donation

The donation will make a big difference in a Regina outreach centre.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission received more than 1,000 kilograms of pork.

"'Wow.'That was the first thing out of my mouth," said Joseph Miller, executive director for Souls Harbour.

It's one of the biggest meat donations the mission has ever had, according to Miller.

"It just means that we're able to help other people, and that we will be able to continue to serve good, healthy, nutritious meals to the people that come to us hungry."

About $30,000 and 2,700 kilograms of pork were raised for charity during Cramer Ag Expo and Event Management Inc.'s annual agriculture trade show in Swift Current, Sask. (Submitted by Souls Harbour Rescue MIssion)

He said the meat will be used to feed people who stay overnight at the shelter and the hundreds of people who come in for a meal.

It will also go toward their women's addictions program and two daycares run by Souls Harbour.

"We save on our budget and we can just make our donor dollars stretch even further," he said.

"The people of Saskatchewan have always been generous and we receive a lot of donations," he said. "The backbone of our organization is is donations and volunteers."

Other organizations to receive donations include the Saskatoon children's hospital, Kindersley Salvation Army, Swift Current Salvation Army and STARS Air Ambulance.