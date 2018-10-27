Season ends for Regina Rams as QB Kyle Siemens leads Saskatchewan Huskies to 57-14 win
Quarterback Kyle Siemens completed 21 of 31 passes for 321 yards and four touchdowns as the Saskatchewan Huskies routed the Regina Rams 57-14 on Friday in Canadian university football action.
Huskies in running for home playoff game
Mason Nyhus also played QB for Saskatchewan (5-3), connecting on 8-of-10 pass attempts for 101 yards and a TD. Tyler Chow and Adam Machart both rushed in touchdowns.
Kyle Borsa ran for 88 yards and a TD for Regina (1-7). Atlee Simon rush for 68 yards and a touchdown.
For the Rams, the season is over. The Huskies now wait to see what happens in the Manitoba Bisons-UBC game on Saturday.
If the Bisons win, it would give Saskatchewan a home playoff game.
The Canada West playoffs begin next week.
With files from CBC Saskatchewan.
