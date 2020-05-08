'Extended household' members don't need to physically distance, Sask.'s latest COVID-19 guidelines say

Saskatchewan residents don't need to physically distance themselves from most members of their extended households, according to the province's latest update to COVID-19 guidelines.

"Families and friends within an extended household contact group can be closer than two metres if they are not high-risk," a government news release issued Thursday said.

The release emphasizes physical distancing should still be practised around vulnerable people and those with chronic health issues.

Those forming extended households are also being asked to consider whether any members are vulnerable or have chronic health conditions that would put them at a greater risk of becoming infected by the virus.

The province continues to remind people to limit gatherings, either inside or outside, to no more than 10 people — all of whom are required to be a part of their "extended household group."

If people are getting together, public health is asking them to limit the touching of common items, like utensils.

Residents are also still encouraged to keep track of who they've been in contact with in the past two weeks.

"These are the people who would need to be contacted by public health if you were to test positive for COVID-19," the province's news release said.