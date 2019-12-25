Canora, Sask., hotel robbed Christmas Eve
RCMP are looking for information after the Lucky Lunn Hotel in Canora was robbed.
Canora RCMP are looking for help after an armed robbery on Christmas Eve.
RCMP say a man robbed the Lucky Lunn Hotel at 140 Second Ave E. at about 9 p.m.
Police say the man is about 5'10" tall with a slim build, wearing a green or brown zippered jacket and black winter boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Canora is about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.