Canora, Sask., hotel robbed Christmas Eve

Canora RCMP are looking for help after an armed robbery on Christmas Eve.

RCMP say a man robbed the Lucky Lunn Hotel at 140 Second Ave E. at about 9 p.m.

Police say the man is about 5'10" tall with a slim build, wearing a green or brown zippered jacket and black winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canora RCMP at 306-563-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Canora is about 50 kilometres north of Yorkton.