Sask. health-care providers sound the alarm as hospitals deal with overcapacity, shortages

The Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of the pandemic has only begun in Saskatchewan, but already the province's emergency departments are feeling the impact.

Dr. Brian Geller, a Regina emergency physician, said he saw more people than ever seek care due to COVID-19 over the holidays.

Geller said fewer health-care workers and more patients have meant longer wait times and strain on those who do make it to work.

"There's been multiple times when extra physicians are required [in the emergency room] and we aren't able to find them, and the nursing complement is less than optimal," he explained. "When you put that all together, it's the perfect storm for people to be waiting, but also for bad outcomes for families."

CBC News reached out to the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Tuesday, asking about the province's plan to deal with the surge in people needing emergency care. By early Thursday afternoon, the SHA hadn't fulfilled the request.

On Wednesday, the SHA's Twitter account pointed to the "severe overcapacity" specifically at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this challenging time," the SHA said in a tweet to a family member raising concern about her sister's care.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this challenging time," the SHA said in a tweet to a family member raising concern about her sister's care.

Hospitalizations could reach 4th-wave level by February: doctor

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan government reported 913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but that number doesn't include anyone who tested positive on a rapid test and didn't confirm with a PCR test, or is unknowingly carrying the virus.

With hospitalizations being a lagging indicator, Geller said he'll be interested to see how many of those cases transform into hospital stays.

He said Saskatchewan will likely begin to see the hospital bed crunch and intensive care unit numbers experienced in the pandemic's fourth wave by the end of this month or early next.

"If things go the way they look like they're going, my estimation is that we'll be in a worse situation than we were with Delta," Geller said, noting hospitals out of province might not have the capacity to take on Saskatchewan patients.

In Saskatoon, intensive care physician Dr. Hassan Masri is also keeping a close eye on staff shortages as COVID-19 test positivity rates rise.

"You cannot produce personnel overnight," he said. "I am very worried about this transmission that we're seeing and I worry that we won't have enough staff to care for those patients who are being admitted to the hospital."

Sickness, burnout to blame for shortages

Dr. Alex Wong, an infectious diseases physician in Regina, said he also foresees the current health-care worker shortages to worsen in the weeks ahead.

He said there are several reasons, but sickness (from the community transmission of Omicron) and mental illness top the list.

"There's going to be capacity gaps, and unless we address these things proactively and quickly, we're going to get hit hard," Wong predicted.

WATCH | Sask. prepares to deal with hospital shortages in 5th wave

More nurses needed

In recent days, the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has started receiving complaints about the impact the nursing shortage is having in hospitals.

Tracy Zambory, the president of SUN, said some rural emergency departments have had to temporarily turn away patients, putting further pressure on larger centres, such as Regina and Saskatoon.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 330 nursing vacancies in Saskatchewan in Q3 2021 — up from the 220 empty positions in the first quarter.

Zambory said burnout remains the top factor in those vacancies, which are mostly in the emergency and operating rooms — units that require specialized training.

"This kind of stress and pressure is not something that's sustainable for as long as they've had to sustain it for, and they've continued to show up everyday since March of 2020," she explained.

Zambory noted the SHA has leaned heavily on international recruitment — which has helped the situation — but said SUN is looking for more public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"This personal responsibility formula isn't working. If it was working, we wouldn't be finding ourselves in this kind of disaster," she said.

Take preventative measures, doctors advise

On top of public health restrictions, Geller and Masri said there needs to be more focus on trying not to contract COVID-19.

WATCH | 4 steps to help blunt the 5th wave in Saskatchewan

Geller advised people to return to what most did at the start of the pandemic: frequent hand washing, smaller social bubbles and fewer public outings.

"We should be improving our defences so we're preventing people from getting infected in the first place," he said. "It's going to be very helpful for everyone around you — all of your loved ones and the health-care system."