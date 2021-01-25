Saskatchewan-raised WHL player Kyrell Sopotyk paralyzed in snowboarding accident

A Saskatchewan-raised hockey player has been paralyzed by a snowboarding accident.

Kamloops Blazers forward Kyrell Sopotyk, 19, was injured in a snowboarding accident over the weekend, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Sopotyk is from Aberdeen, Saskatchewan. He was drafted to B.C.'s Blazers in 2016.

"Everyone associated with the Western Hockey League is deeply saddened by the devastating news," the WHL said in a statement.

"The WHL and our member clubs extend our thoughts and prayers to Kyrell, the entire Sopotyk family, Kyrell's teammates with the Kamloops Blazers, and all his friends during this challenging time."

A GoFundMe campaign set up on Sunday to raise money for Sopotyk's needs, including possible renovations to his home and health-care costs, has surpassed it's goal of $50,000. As of Monday morning, it had raised more than $76,000.

"Thanks for the overwhelming response. Speaks a lot to the amazing family that you've all supported so far. We know the Sopotyk's are grateful for your support," organizer Kathleen Zary said in a post to the fundraising site.

"We ask that you keep the entire Sopotyk family in your hearts at this time."