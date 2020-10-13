Sask. hockey player drafted by NHL champions Tampa Bay Lightning

A White City, Sask. hockey player was drafted to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

19-year-old Jaydon Dureau, who currently plays for the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, was playing a round of golf with some friends when he found out he had been selected by the Stanley Cup champions.

"I was on the sixteenth hole, about to take my 60 wedge out and take a shot when my phone started ringing," he said.

"I go to my phone and it was my parents, they were FaceTiming me and they were screaming," Dureau said. "Two seconds later, my agent called me to let me know the good news."

Dureau said he knew something good was coming after the year he had played.

"You know, it's still kinda hitting me. It feels a little surreal, just a proud moment for me and my family and all of my friends. It's just really exciting to be part of a great organization," Dureau said.

He was selected in the fifth round of the NHL draft.

"To be selected by a team that just won and they want you to be a part of their team, it's a tremendous honour and I'm very grateful," he said.

Dureau said his family took a trip to Florida two years ago and just so happened to catch a playoff game between Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Me and my dad are sitting there in the bottom bowl and we look at each other and he goes, 'What do you think it would be like to play for the Tampa Bay Lightning?'" Dureau said.

"And we're looking around this crowd and everybody was cheering [them on]. It was a pretty surreal moment when I got to come home and hug my parents."