Province, federal government announce $81.7M in highway improvements for Sask.

Some of Saskatchewan's major highways are set to get a facelift.

On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced some 259 kilometres of highway improvements.

The improvements are planned for 15 stretches of road across Highways 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 14, 16, 33 and 35.

According to a news release, the upgrades will help keep drivers safe, improve traffic flow and aide in boosting trade to support the provincial economy.

The government of Canada, through the New Building Canada Fund, is spending $40.2 million on the improvements. The province is chipping in $41.5 million.