Collision shuts down Highway 40 near Blaine Lake, Sask.

A two-vehicle crash northeast of Blaine Lake is re-routing traffic in the area Friday morning.

Police were called at about 7:40 a.m. CST to the collision on Highway 40, about two kilometres north of the community, which is approximately 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The road is blocked in both directions and drivers should find alternate routes, police said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.

There is no word on injuries yet or when the highway can be reopened.

