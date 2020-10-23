Skip to Main Content
Collision shuts down Highway 40 near Blaine Lake, Sask.
Saskatchewan

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating but there's no timeline for the highway to reopen.

2-vehicle crash blocking roadway in both directions

CBC News ·
Police are still investigating the crash but there's no word on injuries yet. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

A two-vehicle crash northeast of Blaine Lake is re-routing traffic in the area Friday morning.

Police were called at about 7:40 a.m. CST to the collision on Highway 40, about two kilometres north of the community, which is approximately 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

The road is blocked in both directions and drivers should find alternate routes, police said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is investigating.

There is no word on injuries yet or when the highway can be reopened.
 

