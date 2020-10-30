Sask. Heath Authority issues lengthy list of possible COVID-19 exposures across province

As COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan continue to climb, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at multiple businesses in several communities in the province.

The health authority issued notices Friday for Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, North Battleford, Regina, Rosthern, Saskatoon, Southey and Yorkton.

Saskatchewan reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the record for the highest single-day jump in new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the SHA, a person or persons attended the following businesses while likely infectious:

Estevan

Oct. 25 Co-op Grocery Store, 826 Fourth St., 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 Co-op Grocery Store, 826 Fourth St., 1 to 1:30 p.m.



Fort Qu'Appelle

Oct. 18 Dairy Queen, 403 Boundary Ave., 4:30 to 5 p.m.



North Battleford

Oct. 19 Fire and Flower Cannabis, 302 114 St. 8 to 8:30 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Tr. 9 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Gold Eagle Casino, 11902 Railway Ave. E., 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fire and Flower Cannabis, 302 114 St., 9 to 9:30 p.m. Walmart Supercentre, 601 Carlton Tr., 9:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Oct. 24 Blend Restaurant, 1602 100 St., 9 to 10 p.m. Battlefords Co-op Aquatic Centre, 4-623 Carlton Tr., 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.



Regina

Oct. 16 Real Canadian Superstore, 2055 Prince of Wales Dr. 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Humpty's Family Restaurant, 1616 Albert St., 11 to 11:30 a.m. SARCAN Recycling, 1421 Fleury St., 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Heritage Alliance Church, 3575 Hillsdale St., 6 to 8 p.m. Le Macaron, 2705 Quance St. E., 9 to 9:30 a.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 2055 Prince of Wales Dr., 1 to 1:15 p.m.

Oct. 19, 20, 21 and 22 Tangerine, 2235 14 Ave., 7 to 7:30 a.m. (each day)

Oct. 19 Tangerine, 2 to 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 22 Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Ave. E., 1 to 3 p.m.

Oct. 23 Humpty's Family Restaurant, 1616 Albert St., 9 to 9:15 a.m. Chatters Hair Salon, 2035 Prince of Wales Dr., 12 noon to 1 p.m. SaskJobs, 1955 Broad St., 3 to 3:30 p.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 2055 Prince of Wales Dr., 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 Tom's Your Independent Grocer, 336 McCarthy Boulevard, 12:20 to 12:45 p.m. Value Village, 1230 Broad St., 3 to 3:30 p.m. SARCAN Recycling, 1421 Fleury St., 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 Sport Chek, 2223 Victoria Ave. E. (Victoria Square location), 11 to 11:30 a.m. Second Cup, 5542 Rochdale, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Casino Regina, 1880 Saskatchewan Dr., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 Dollarama, Golden Mile location, 10 to 11 a.m. Real Canadian Superstore, 15D-3806 Albert St., 10 to 11 a.m. Good Earth Coffee House, 1270-3806 Albert St., 11 to 11:30 a.m. Victoria Square Shopping Centre, 2223 Victoria Ave. E., 4 to 6 p.m.



Rosthern

Oct. 18 Rosthern Youth Farm Corn Maze, 6 Mennonite Nursing Home Rd., 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 15-17 and 19-23 Factory Optical, 116 Idylwyld Dr. N., 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day

Oct. 16 Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 Twisted Goods, Lawson Heights Mall location, 1 to 4 p.m. Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 8 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 18 Twisted Goods, Lawson Heights Mall location, 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. Twisted Monkey, 3303 33 St. W., 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 19 Dollar Tree, Meadows Parkway location, 8:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Twisted Monkey, 3303 33 St. W., 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sobey's, Preston Crossing location, 5 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 20 Dollar Tree, Meadows Parkway location, 8:50 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Brown's Social House, Lawson Heights location, 5 to 7 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 21 Motion Fitness, Lawson Heights location, 4 to 5:30 p.m. JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Dr., 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Oct. 23 Sunbelt Rentals, 2636 Millar Ave., 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spicy Garden, 2-2105 8 St., 3 to 4 p.m. JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Rook and Raven, 154 2 Ave. S., 6 to 11 p.m. Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Oct. 24 JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:30 pm to 2 a.m. The Rook and Raven, 154 2 Ave. S., 6 to 11:30 p.m. Dublin's Pub, Fairlight Drive, 9 p.m. to 3 a.m

Oct. 25 Olive Garden, Preston Crossing location, 4 to 6 p.m. JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 6 p.m. to midnight

Oct. 26 JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Oct. 27 JT's Bar and Grill, 2404 8 St. E., 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Southey

Oct. 21 Southey Motors, 115 SK-6, 2 to 3 p.m.



Yorkton

Oct. 18 Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Darlington St. E., 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Westland Arena at the Gallagher Centre, 455 Broadway St. W., 5 to 6 p.m. Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 5 to 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 A&W, 275 Broadway St. E., 12 noon to 1 p.m. Walmart, 240 Hamilton Rd., 1 to 2 p.m. Dr. Rogoza Optometrist, 11 2 Ave.N., 3 to 4:30 p.m. Dollar Tree, 239 Hamilton Road, 1:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Bulk Barn, 275 Broadway St. E., 1:45 to 2 p.m. Yorkton Public Library, 93 Broadway St. W., 3 to 3:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 Access Communications Water Park, 455 Broadway St. W., 10 to 11 a.m.

Oct. 25 Kinsmen Arena, 227 Prystai Way, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.



Public Health officials say individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811.

The province is reminding Saskatchewan residents that people may develop symptoms from two to 14 days following exposure to the coronavirus.