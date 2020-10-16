Sask. Heath Authority announces long list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites
Includes businesses in La Ronge, Lloydminster, Regina, Warman and Yorkton
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at multiple businesses across the provinces. These locations are flagged for having been attended by a person or multiple people while they were likely infections.
The municipalities are Borden, Île-à-la-Crosse, La Ronge, Lloydminster, Paradise Hill, Regina, Saskatoon, Warman and Yorkton.
Borden
- Oct. 5, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Rd., from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Oct. 6, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Rd., from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Île-à-la-Crosse
- Oct. 13, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 14, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
La Ronge
- Oct. 1-3 and 5-10, CIBC, Kitsakie I.r. 156b, La Ronge Ave., each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 1-6 and Oct. 10, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 216 La Ronge Ave., each day from 5 to 10:30 p.m.
- Oct. 3 and 4, A&R Laundromat, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11, Co-op Grocery store, 950 Boardman St., from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Oct. 14, Co-op Grocery Store, 950 Boardman St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lloydminster
- Oct. 10:
- Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 5027 44 St., #107D, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Canadian Brewhouse, 7703 44 St., #104, from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Paradise Hill
- Oct. 9, Smokin Len's Pub, 107 Main St. E., from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Regina
- Oct. 3:
- Regina International Airport, Air Canada Flight 7939, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (arrival and baggage claim area).
- Oct. 6:
- SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra St., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
- Subway, 5875 Rochdale Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 7:
- Beaks Chicken, 1511 11 Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra St., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Birmingham Vodka House, 2635 Starlight St., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Real Canadian SuperStore, 3806 Albert St., from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oct. 8:
- SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 9:
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 2606 28th Ave., from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Oct. 10
- Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- Walmart Supercente, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr. from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Blvd., Theatre 2 (Honest Thief), starting at 9:30 p.m.
- Foodomix/Cafe Bollyfood, 4440 Albert St., from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oct. 11:
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oct. 12:
- Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saskatoon
- Oct. 3, Royal Bank Confederation, 15 Worobetz Pl., from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
- Oct. 6, A1 Windmill Flowers, 1302 20th St. W., from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Warman
- Oct. 6, Warman Thrift Shop, 115 Klassen St., from 1:25 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
Yorkton
- Oct. 4, Red Chilli, 10D-230 Broadway St. E., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Oct. 8, Mr. Mike's Steakhouse Casual, 35-275 Broadway St. E., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Oct. 10, Real Canadian SuperStore, 206 Broadway St. E., from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The SHA advises any people who were at these locations on the specified dates and during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.
Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.