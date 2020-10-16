Sask. Heath Authority announces long list of potential COVID-19 exposure sites

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at multiple businesses across the provinces. These locations are flagged for having been attended by a person or multiple people while they were likely infections.

The municipalities are Borden, Île-à-la-Crosse, La Ronge, Lloydminster, Paradise Hill, Regina, Saskatoon, Warman and Yorkton.

Borden

Oct. 5, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Rd., from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Île-à-la-Crosse

Oct. 13, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

La Ronge

Oct. 1-3 and 5-10, CIBC, Kitsakie I.r. 156b, La Ronge Ave., each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 10: Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 5027 44 St., #107D, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canadian Brewhouse, 7703 44 St., #104, from 10 p.m. to midnight.



Paradise Hill

Oct. 9, Smokin Len's Pub, 107 Main St. E., from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Regina

Oct. 3: Regina International Airport, Air Canada Flight 7939, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (arrival and baggage claim area).

Oct. 6: SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra St., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Safeway Southland Mall, 3015 Gordon Rd., from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Subway, 5875 Rochdale Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 7: Beaks Chicken, 1511 11 Ave., from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra St., from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Vodka House, 2635 Starlight St., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Real Canadian SuperStore, 3806 Albert St., from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 8: SK Built Gym, 1680 McAra Street, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Oct. 9: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Earls Kitchen + Bar, 2606 28th Ave., from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 10 Walmart Supercentre, 4500 Gordon Rd., from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Walmart Supercente, 2150 Prince of Wales Dr. from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Landmark Cinemas, 2064 Aurora Blvd., Theatre 2 (Honest Thief), starting at 9:30 p.m. Foodomix/Cafe Bollyfood, 4440 Albert St., from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Oct. 11: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 12: Earls Kitchen + Bar, 1875 Victoria Ave. E., from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Saskatoon

Oct. 3, Royal Bank Confederation, 15 Worobetz Pl., from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Warman

Oct. 6, Warman Thrift Shop, 115 Klassen St., from 1:25 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Yorkton

Oct. 4, Red Chilli, 10D-230 Broadway St. E., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The SHA advises any people who were at these locations on the specified dates and during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19. They should call HealthLine 811 to book a testing.

Anyone who was at the any of the above locations but is not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.