Heat wave over for most of Saskatchewan as 9 temperature records set Saturday

Although some lingering hotspots remain, much of Saskatchewan has made it through a heat wave as of Sunday.

Environment Canada says that eastern parts of the province will have one more day of extreme heat before a cold front sweeps through to bring cooler temperatures.

Saturday didn't see as many temperature records being broken in Saskatchewan as Friday, which had 35 communities break records.

There were nine daily temperature records broken on July 3, according to Environment Canada. The communities include:

Yorkton area: 35.6 C

Broadview area: 34.6 C

Estevan are: 35.6 C

Hudson Bay area: 34 C

Last Mountain Lake area: 34 C

Southend Reindeer area: 31.3 C

Watrous area: 33.2 C

Weyburn area: 35.7 C

Wynyard area: 31.3 C

The hottest temperature in the province on Saturday was 35.6 C in the Yorkton area.

Residents are encouraged to remain aware of the heat, which can affect everyone but especially young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat exhaustion is serious, but heat stroke is a medical emergency, the agency warns.

Signs of heat illness are swelling, rash, cramps, fainting and the worsening of some health conditions.

Symptoms like vomiting, disorientation, muscle cramps and lack of sweat are very serious, Environment Canada warns.