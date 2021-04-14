Sask. health minister calls his vaccination experience 'exhilarating'

Saskatchewan's health minister is one of the latest people in Saskatchewan to receive one of the more than 300,000 vaccine doses administered in the province.

Paul Merriman, now 48, said he went to the Regina immunization drive-thru at Evraz Place on Tuesday night once he became eligible by age.

"I jumped in my car and drove down. It was a very exhilarating experience."

Merriman said he was in the line for 40 minutes. He said he identified himself to the registered nurse giving the shot, thanked her and asked how her experience was going.

He said the nurse told him people were happy and excited to be receiving the vaccine.

"It was a very good experience for me personally. You feel like you walk a bit taller when you come out of that place."

Merriman is one of several MLAs who have received at least one dose. As of last week, all 30 MLAs eligible had received a vaccination or had an upcoming appointment.

Premier Scott Moe is 47 and expected to receive his vaccine in Regina once his birth year becomes eligible, probably in the next few days.

Moe and Merriman have said they would take any vaccine offered and have encouraged the public not to vaccine shop.

Merriman shows off his vaccination card and the sticker given to those that have received a dose. (Paul Merriman)

Minister of Justice and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said he received the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Regina drive-thru three weeks ago when he became eligible.

"I found the process to be seamless. I didn't have any reactions to it."

"I haven't heard from anyone I know who has got a vaccine who has had difficulty getting the vaccine whether through a drive-thru or appointments," Wyant said.