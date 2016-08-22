Sask. Health Authority reminds residents in south west, south east zones to get tested, vaccinated

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents in the south west and south east zones of the province to get tested for COVID-19 and to get vaccinated when eligible.

The reminder comes as the Regina region brings in more strict public health orders starting Sunday, and as the SHA warns of variants of concern on the rise in the Moose Jaw area .

The health authority said the patient booking system for vaccines is available for anyone over 62 years of age, including people living in border communities and people without Saskatchewan health cards, like newcomers to Canada.

People who are not yet eligible for a vaccine are allowed to book a vaccine appointment on behalf of someone who is eligible.

"With the recent rise in variants of concern (VOC) in Saskatchewan, it is important that we do not let our guard down," said Dr. Jason Gatzke, a family physician in Swift Current, in a news release.

"Getting tested will help ensure you protect yourself, and those around you as well."

The release also reminds people to follow the public health orders, get tested if you're not feeling well and to download the COVID-19 Alert app.