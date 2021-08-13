Possible COVID-19 exposure in Pil Country section at Roughriders game: Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning those who were at last week's Roughriders game of increased risk of possible COVID-19 exposure, after a fan who was there tested positive for the illness.

The exposure alert is for those who were in the Pil Country end zone section of Mosaic Stadium at the Aug. 6 Saskatchewan Roughriders game, from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The health authority says at least one case was detected in a person who was in that section.

Contact tracing is underway, the health authority said in its Friday alert, but that is difficult "as this case was located in the Pil Country end zone."

In a statement Friday, the Roughriders said the organization was informed a fan at the game had tested positive, and wished the person affected "a smooth recovery."

"We continue to encourage fans to get vaccinated and wear masks to Mosaic Stadium as these are some of the best methods to protect oneself from the virus," the CFL team's statement said.

Those who were in that section are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Aug. 20, the health authority says. If symptoms develop, they should self-isolate immediately and seek testing.