Sask. Health Authority receives $1.7M in federal funding to help chronic pain patients with opioid dependency

The federal government is providing the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) with a $1.7 million grant for its complex chronic pain plan.

The SHA is working on programming to help people who suffer from chronic pain and are at risk of, or currently experiencing, opioid dependency or opioid use disorders as a result of pain management.

The federal money is part of a $20-million price tag to help address harms related to substance use across British Columbia and the Prairies. This is the SHA's second grant for its complex chronic pain plan.

The first federal grant, $2.36 million issued in 2019, was used to create the Regina Chronic Pain Clinic, which ran on federal funding until 2021. The clinic is now funded by the provincial government.

The latest federal grant will be used to expand the SHA's opioid and pain consultation services in Regina hospitals. The SHA also plans to send out satellite chronic pain clinics to other Saskatchewan cities, but there are no dates for that at this time.

Sara Johnson, SHA interim executive director of primary health care in Regina and area, said the Regina clinic provides safer opioid prescribing practices for pain management, opioid agonist therapy, and holistic services such as counselling and movement therapy.

"Really the goal is to manage pain the best we can in the community, but also to decrease inappropriate opioid prescribing and improving the quality of peoples lives," Johnson said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it is working to create programming to help those with chronic pain who are either dependent on opioids or at risk of developing a dependency. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

The Regina Chronic Pain Clinic connects with patients through doctor and nurse referrals.

"We work with that family physician or that nurse practitioner to support the clients, make sure that the medications they're on are appropriate and adjusted accordingly."

More resources needed for chronic pain population

Regina family physician Dr. Radhika Marwah is happy to see federal funding go toward chronic pain treatment initiatives.

Marwah also treats patients at the provincially funded USask Chronic Pain Clinic in Saskatoon and said Saskatchewan physicians have been waiting a very long time for government to focus on the issue. She said patients' opioid addiction is often rooted in chronic pain management.

"It was not dealt with in the most appropriate manner in the past. And so these are patients who have been neglected for a very long time," Marwah said.

"The pain may have started either after a trauma like being involved in a motor vehicle accident, or it could have been post-surgery when they did not get results as expected and they started using opioids."

Regina family physician Dr. Radhika Marwah is happy to see federal funding go toward chronic pain treatment initiatives. But she says there is a lot of work to do. (Submitted by Dr. Radhika Marwah)

Some patients with chronic pain also deal with osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. Marwah said that historically, many of these patients were prescribed opioid pain medications. She said a significant portion of patients on opioids become dependent on them.

Commonly prescribed opioids include Oxycodone, fentanyl patches and Tylenol 3. In addition to addiction, these drugs can increase the risk of falls and cause drowsiness, osteoporosis and significant bowel issues.

Marwah said hydromorphone is a very commonly prescribed opioid in Saskatchewan.

"We have a lot of patients who come to us using very, very high doses of hydromorphone. A very typical patient would be someone who's been using it for at least over five, sometimes over 10 years," said Marwah.

"We've got patients who've been using opioids for more than even 30 years. They started in late '80s, early '90s, because that was the time when it was misunderstood."

Marwah said there is a lot more awareness about the dangers of opioids now, and doctors are more cautious about prescribing them. But she said more federal and provincial funding is needed to provide free resources to this demographic, including non-medication treatments like psychological therapy, acupuncture and massage, and movement therapy. The chronic pain clinics in Regina and Saskatoon do that, but there is more demand than supply.

"There are non-medication ways of managing chronic pain, but that is not covered by most of the health plans or our health coverage that is given to patients in the province," Marwah said.

"So there are many patients who are deprived of it just because financially they're not able to afford it."

Experts say some people with chronic pain have depended on opioids for pain management for decades. (The Associated Press)

Marwah stresses that dependency on opioids is not the fault of the patient.

"It's the drug that acts and messes up their brain and the central system."

What's next

Johnson said the Regina Chronic Pain Clinic has served thousands of patients since it opened in 2019.

"However, the demand continues to outweigh the capacity. So there is still a lot of work," Johnson said.

Collin Hartness, SHA director for clinical excellence, agreed that the issue of chronic pain and connected opioid addiction is a big undertaking. Expanding the SHA's complex chronic pain plan beyond Regina is going to take more than grant dollars.

"It's going to take a strategy recognizing that we also have to have some form of a sustainability funding model," Hartness said.

"This is a journey that the health system is going on. And it's a long journey and it's a complex one."

The $1.7 million federal grant will fund the SHA's complex chronic pain plan until 2025.