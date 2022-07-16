Sask. Health Authority issues blue-green algae warning for Little Manitou Lake

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued a blue-green algae warning for Little Manitou Lake.

In a statement issued Friday, the SHA says people and pets should stay out of the water where the algae — which can cause rashes or other skin irritation, sore red eyes, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea — is present.

"Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days. Symptoms in children are often more pronounced; however, all humans are at risk of these symptoms," the SHA statement reads.

The authority says weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location in the lake to another, so the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

On Friday the resort village of Manitou Beach, which is on the lake about 180 kilometres northwest of Regina, used its Facebook page to advise everyone to stay out of the water until further notice.




