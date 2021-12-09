Sask. Health Authority board, government tight-lipped on key departures

The board of the Saskatchewan Health Authority held its first meeting since the departure of former CEO Scott Livingstone — but there's still little known about why he left the organization.

The health authority's chief operating officer, Suann Laurent, also recently retired, leaving two major senior leadership roles to be filled.

The chief operating officer position is vacant, while former vice-president Andrew Will is now serving as interim CEO.

"Personally there is no doubt I was disappointed with Scott moving on from his role," Will said during Wednesday's board meeting.

"He has provided me significant mentorship over the years, and I have valued his leadership. I was pleased with the recognition he has received from the board and many others for his leadership during very challenging times."

As first reported by the Saskatoon Star Phoenix, a senior board member — Dr. Janet Tootoosis, a family physician — also left her post in November, citing burnout and low morale she saw in other physicians and health-care executives.

Board chair Arlene Wiks would not comment on the terms of Livingstone's departure.

When asked about Tootoosis's exit, Wiks said "as far as Dr. Tootoosis saying that in the media, that was her take on it. I don't know if we find that as a board."

Will noted the pandemic has challenged the organization, but said senior leadership is committed to the health authority and health care in the province.

"I'd say everybody is doing well," he said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman commented on Livingstone's departure at the legislature Wednesday, saying the former CEO "decided he no longer wanted to work at the SHA."

Merriman said he was a little surprised by Livingstone's departure, but thanked him for his service.