Sask. health authority issues advisory for upcoming heat wave

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding people to take precautions in advance of an upcoming heat wave in the province after at least 44 heat-related deaths recently in Quebec.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of central and south Saskatchewan, including Regina, Prince Albert, the Battlefords, Moose Jaw and surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, maximum daily temperature could reach 29 degrees or more, with a minimum temperature higher than 14 degrees.

SHA is advising people in areas with heat warnings to avoid the sun as much as possible and to wear sunblock, a hat, sunglasses and loose-fitting cotton clothes when possible.

They are advising people to avoid extreme physical exertion outdoors, stay hydrated and take cool showers or baths if necessary.

SHA is also reminding everyone to not leave pets in stationary vehicles and to watch out for isolated, elderly, ill or very young people to make sure they are safe in the heat.