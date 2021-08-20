Sask. harvest well ahead of 5-year average but some yields worse than expected: crop report

Harvest in Saskatchewan is well ahead of schedule, but some producers say they're seeing below-average yields and moisture levels remain low due to this season's drought, according to the province's latest weekly crop report.

The report released Thursday shows 20 per cent of crops are now in the bin, compared to a five-year average of four per cent for this time of year.

Some farmers in the southern part of the province are more than halfway finished combining, the report said.

Harvest breakdown per region:

Southwest – 34 per cent combined.

Southeast – 33 per cent combined.

West-central – 18 per cent combined.

Northeast – 14 per cent combined.

East-central – 13 per cent combined.

Northwest – seven per cent combined.

Harvest breakdown per crop:

Winter wheat – 83 per cent combined.

Fall rye – 75 per cent combined.

Field peas and lentils – 64 per cent combined.

Barley – 25 per cent combined.

Spring wheat – 13 per cent combined.

Another 14 per cent is ready to straight combine while five per cent of crops are swathed, putting farmers ahead of that five-year average by seven per cent, according the report.

The drought this summer has affected yields, though.

"Some producers have indicated that yields are worse than they expected while those who got timely rains are reporting they are seeing yields closer to average," according to the report.

Topsoil moisture levels declining

With very little rain this past week, topsoil moisture levels have continued to decline across Saskatchewan, the report says.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as four per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and 67 per cent very short.

It also rated topsoil moisture on hay and pasture land as two per cent adequate, 21 per cent short and 77 per cent very short.

Rainfall totals between Aug. 10 to 16:

Lipton — 20 millimetres.

Meacham — 11 millimetres.

Nipawin — eight millimetres.

Raymore — seven millimetres.

Biggar — three millimetres.

Rain is in the forecast for most regions this coming week, which farmers are grateful for, the report says, even though it will delay their combining and not impact their yield.

"Pastures that no longer have cattle on them will benefit from the rain and have a chance to recover from the severe drought conditions of the season," the report said.

Support for producers

The province said it's still working to finalize details for its recently announced AgriRecovery response for livestock producers, which is set to provide a per-head payment to help maintain female breeding stock.

It noted that producers don't need to be enrolled in any existing programs to qualify for its funding.

Producers can visit www.scic.ca or call Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation at 1-888-935-0000 for updates.

In response to the feed shortage this year across the province, the corporation has doubled the low-yield appraisal threshold values for those who salvaged their cereal or pulse crops as feed. If the appraised yield falls below the threshold, the appraisal can be reduced to zero, the corporation's website says.

Before they graze, bale or silage any damaged crops, customers are asked to contact their local crop insurance office to discuss their options.

The Saskatchewan government has also temporarily increased the maximum funding a livestock producer can receive from the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program. That includes funding for dugouts, wells and pipelines for agricultural use.

For more information, producers can contact the Ministry of Agriculture's agriculture knowledge centre at 1-866-457-2377.

The federal and provincial governments have also increased the AgriStability interim benefit payment up to 75 per cent. Saskatchewan producers enrolled in the benefit can access a portion of the funds earlier to help support losses and cover costs.

To apply for the AgriStability interim benefit, producers can contact their local Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation office, call 1-886-270-8450 or email agristability@scic.ca.

Producers are also reminded they can confidentially call the Farm Stress Line, which is operated by Mobile Crisis Services Regina, at 1-800-667-4442. Mental health supports are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.