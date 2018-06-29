Sask. leads provinces in gun-related violent crime: Statistics Canada

Saskatchewan had the highest rate of gun-related violent crime of any province in 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

A new report from the organization looked at firearms and violent crime in Canada. Saskatchewan had 56 victims of gun violence per 100,000 people in 2016. Manitoba, which had the second highest rate, had 48 victims per 100,000. Prince Edward Island had the lowest rate at 10.1.

Violent gun crimes went up 83 per cent from 2013 to 2016 in Saskatchewan. Despite the increase, gun-related crimes make up a small portion of the violence reported to police.

There were approximately 116,000 victims of violent crime Canada-wide in 2016, the report said. About one per cent, or 1,500, involved guns.

Regina had the highest per capita rate of firearm-related crime among Canada's major cities, with 59 victims per 100,000 people. The numbers doubled from 2013 to 2016.

Saskatchewan had almost double the number of crimes committed with rifles and shotguns than Manitoba. In Saskatchewan shotguns and rifles were used on 19 victims per 100,000, whereas in Manitoba,it was 10 victims per 100,000.